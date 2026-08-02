Uzbekistan-Japan Joint University: Paving the way for AI and digital transformation

For the first time in Uzbekistan, a university based on the Japanese educational model will be established. The educational process will be conducted entirely in English.

Advanced Japanese standards, education in artificial intelligence and digital transformation — what opportunities will this bring?

The university in cooperation between Uzbekistan and Japan will open a new page in the country's education system. New specialists will be trained based on Japanese experience and international standards.

About the project

An agreement was signed between the Ministry of Higher Education of Uzbekistan and Japan's University of Tsukuba.

Education at the university will be conducted based on the Japanese model, entirely in English.

Specialization and areas

At the first stage, master's degree programs: artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and business administration.

Bachelor's and doctoral programs will be launched later.

Timeline and program

A preparatory office will open in September 2026.

The first student intake is planned for the 2028/2029 academic year.

"Japan's advanced standards will be introduced into Uzbekistan's higher education system," the official statement emphasized.

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