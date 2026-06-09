Real Madrid has once again stunned football fans worldwide with another sensational and unexpected move in the global transfer market. The club's management announced the signing of a long-term contract with Denzel Dumfries, the skilled and experienced defender from Inter Milan and the Netherlands national team. Fabrizio Romano, the most reliable and renowned insider in world football, officially confirmed this breaking exclusive news via his social media channels.

According to sources citing the insider, the agreement between the Madrid giants and the player runs until June 2030, spanning four years, marking a serious strategic step to strengthen the defensive line. Financial details of the contract have also been revealed: Inter Milan will receive a fee of 20 million euros from Real Madrid for the transfer of the 30-year-old quick and physically strong Dutch wing-back.

Denzel Dumfries is known for his high speed and active involvement in attacks. Last season, he made 20 appearances in Serie A for Inter, scoring three goals. He also provided one assist, contributing significantly to the Milan club's success. Now, this talented player aims for new victories at the Santiago Bernabéu.

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