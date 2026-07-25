Botir Qodirov's new song catches fans' attention (video)

Singer Botir Qodirov has presented his next musical novelty to his fans. On July 24, the artist released his new track titled "Ey go‘zal" on his YouTube channel.

In a short period, the song was greeted with great interest by listeners and managed to gather nearly 40,000 views. This demonstrates that interest in the artist's new work is high.

Listeners have welcomed the song warmly, giving high praise to Botir Qodirov's creativity in the comments. Many specifically acknowledged the melody, lyrics, and the singer's performance.