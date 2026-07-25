Big clear-out at Real: these five players are untouchable...

As a new era begins at Real Madrid under José Mourinho, significant squad changes are also expected. According to reports, the club has identified five players as an untouchable part of its future project, though the fate of several other famous players remains in question.

The biggest intrigue is that this list includes Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, but Vinícius Júnior and stars like Eduardo Camavinga have not been given such firm confidence.

Mourinho's five mainstays

According to information shared by El Mundo journalist Abraham Romero, the club's management and José Mourinho consider the following players virtually untouchable:

Kylian Mbappé;

Federico Valverde;

Arda Güler;

Bernardo Silva;

Jude Bellingham.

This quintet is expected to occupy a central place in Real's sports project not only for the new season, but for years to come.

José Mourinho was officially appointed Real head coach in June 2026. The Portuguese specialist signed a contract until 2029 and began preparing the team for the new season in July.

Bernardo Silva was not included in this list by accident. The Portuguese midfielder signed a contract with Real in June running until 2028.

Negotiations with two players nearing completion

According to sources, Real also plans to keep Aurélien Tchouaméni and Brahim Díaz in the team. Negotiations with both players regarding new contracts are said to have entered the final stage.

Tchouaméni played 49 matches for the Madrid side last season, remaining one of the key performers in the team's central midfield.

Player group Current status Mbappé, Valverde, Güler, Bernardo, Bellingham Virtually untouchable Tchouaméni and Brahim Díaz New contract negotiations Vinícius, Camavinga, Mastantuono, Endrick Future still uncertain Rodri and Yan Diomande Potential transfer targets

However, the club has not yet officially announced contract extensions. Therefore, this issue should be assessed not as a completed transfer agreement, but as a plan in the negotiation process.

Why is the future of four famous players uncertain?

The report Vinícius Júnior, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono, and Endrick note that no final decision has yet been made regarding their long-term future at Real.

This does not mean all of them will be sold in the summer. But if the club wants to make major transfers, it will have to clear space in both the squad and financial calculations.

Particularly, Vinícius's situation attracts the most attention. The Brazilian forward has been one of Real's main stars in recent years, but Mbappé's emergence as the central figure and plans for a new winger could affect his status.

Not being on the untouchable list does not mean departure is inevitable. However, if a major offer appears on the transfer market, the club might not close the door on negotiations entirely.

Has a major push begun for Rodri and Diomande?

Real's management is reportedly working on two major transfers simultaneously. The first candidate is Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri, and the second is RB Leipzig's 19-year-old winger Yan Diomande.

Official negotiations regarding Rodri have not yet been confirmed. While some reports claim Real's interest is serious, other sources write that there has been no direct contact between the clubs yet. Therefore, this transfer remains a potential scenario for now.

The situation regarding Diomande is much more active. According to AS, Real has started negotiations with Leipzig, and an initial bid of €100 million was rejected. The German club is demanding around €130 million, and the deal could be finalized at around €120 million.

Who will make way for the big transfers?

If Rodri arrives, competition in Real's central midfield will intensify sharply. This situation could primarily affect the playing time of Camavinga and Tchouaméni.

The transfer of Diomande raises even bigger questions in the attacking line. The 19-year-old player can play on both wings, meaning his arrival could directly impact the futures of Vinícius, Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz, and even Endrick.

Real's potential plan looks as follows:

keeping the team's five main leaders;

building a squad suited to Mourinho's style;

reaching agreements with players whose contracts are at a crucial stage;

considering the sale of certain stars if a massive offer comes in;

strengthening the midfield and flanks through Rodri and Diomande.

A new hierarchy is taking shape at Real

Mourinho's return is proving to be not just a managerial change at Real. The club is shaping a new core for the team and determining which players the future will be built around.

So far, the club has not officially announced a list of untouchable players. But reports about incoming and outgoing players indicate that a major rebuilding process has begun in Madrid.

The main question remains open: Vinícius Júnior will stay in the new Real project, or will Diomande's transfer signal the end of his era in Madrid?

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