Real Madrid's Secret Move: A €120 Million Transfer Nearing?

Real Madrid has launched its next potential summer transfer window blockbuster that could shake up Europe. Reports indicate that Madrid held secret negotiations in Germany to secure 19-year-old Yann Diomande, though the biggest hurdle to the deal has yet to be overcome.

AS reports that the player has agreed to join Real Madrid. However, other sources maintain that his preference for PSG remains—which is where the main intrigue in the transfer lies.

Why did Real Madrid representatives travel to Germany?

According to AS, Real Madrid representatives traveled to Germany this week to discuss Diomande's transfer face-to-face with the RB Leipzig management. It is reported that the Madrid club secured the player's consent prior to this move and are now conducting the main negotiations at club level.

Madrid has obtained the player's consent, but a financial agreement with RB Leipzig has not yet been fully finalized.

Earlier reports emerged that Real Madrid's initial €100 million offer was rejected. The German club values their player in the range of €120–130 million, while AS wrote that the parties could ultimately settle around €115–120 million.

Issue Current Status Real Madrid's initial offer Around €100 million RB Leipzig's demand €120–130 million Expected agreement €115–120 million Player's stance Interpreted differently across sources Official deal Not yet announced

Were the Olise reports a smokescreen?

The most interesting part of the report involves Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise. According to AS, while widespread rumors circulated regarding Real Madrid's interest in Olise, the club was actually working in secret on Diomande.

The Madrid leadership has repeatedly denied holding negotiations with Olise. Nevertheless, the French player's name has constantly been mentioned in the media space, while practical moves for Diomande went almost unnoticed.

This method has been likened to the Marc Cucurella transfer. Back then, while interest from other clubs was being discussed, Real Madrid reached a direct agreement with Chelsea and signed the Spanish defender until 2032.

Why is the 19-year-old player so expensive?

Rather than a classic center-forward, Diomande is a fast winger capable of operating on both flanks. He stands out for his high speed, ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations, and versatility across various attacking positions.

The Ivory Coast player arrived at RB Leipzig from Leganés in the summer of 2025 and exploded faster than expected in his debut season in Germany.

His 2025/26 stats:

36 appearances in all competitions;

13 goals;

10 assists;

Bundesliga Young Player of the Season award;

Champions League qualification with RB Leipzig.

Transfermarkt values Diomande's market value at €90 million. However, his age, long-term contract, and interest from several wealthy European clubs are driving his transfer fee even higher.

RB Leipzig's stance complicates negotiations

RB Leipzig management previously stated openly that they have no intention of selling Diomande this summer. Sporting director Marcel Schäfer emphasized that the player will continue to play for the German club next season.

The German club holds several strong advantages:

Diomande's contract runs until 2030;

the club is under no pressure to sell the player;

interest from PSG and English clubs increases competition;

the 19-year-old player's value could rise further.

Therefore, Real Madrid cannot sway RB Leipzig with a standard bid. Madrid must either approach the requested sum or satisfy the German club through a system of bonuses and structured payments.

Why do sources differ on the player's choice?

AS reports that Diomande has given his consent to Real Madrid and put his preliminary agreement with PSG on hold. Sky Sports, on the other hand, wrote that the player still prefers a move to the Paris club.

This contradiction shows that the transfer has not yet reached its final stage. For now, three scenarios remain open:

Real Madrid raises its bid and reaches an agreement with RB Leipzig. PSG returns to negotiations with a massive offer. The German club rejects all offers and keeps Diomande.

What will be Real Madrid's decisive step?

Madrid may have secured the player's initial consent, but this is not enough to finalize the transfer. The ultimate decision depends on the funds demanded by RB Leipzig and Real Madrid's willingness to reach the €115–120 million threshold.

Diomande's pace, age, and ability to play on both wings make him an attractive candidate for Real Madrid's long-term project. However, until an official statement is made, it is correct to view this deal not as a completed transfer, but as a major operation in intense negotiations.

Do you think paying €120 million for Yann Diomande is the right decision? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this transfer news with Real Madrid fans on Telegram.