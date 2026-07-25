A decisive plan is being launched for the accident in Baysun

·103·Society
A decisive plan is being launched for the accident in Baysun

Efforts to resolve the ongoing complex technogenic situation at the "Mustaqillikning 25 yilligi" (25th Anniversary of Independence) field in Baysun are entering a new phase. "Uzbekneftegaz" is preparing to launch special relief wells with a major Chinese drilling company, but a number of hazardous and technically complex tasks must be addressed before the main operation begins.

Company head Abdugani Sanginov met with Chinese specialists and set the task of completing the preparatory work in a short period of time. If the plan is implemented, it will be possible to fully contain the long-standing accident.

The practical phase was discussed with the Chinese company

Abdugani Sanginov, Chairman of the Board of "Uzbekneftegaz" JSC, held negotiations with representatives of the CCDC drilling company, part of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The main topic of the meeting was accelerating the necessary preparations to eliminate the consequences of the accident at the M-25 field in Baysun district.

"It is important to complete all preparatory processes in a short time to quickly start practical work."

An agreement on cooperation with China's CCDC was reached earlier. According to the management of "Uzbekneftegaz", technical proposals from companies of various countries were studied, and ultimately the solution presented by CNPC was chosen as the most optimal option.

What equipment will be brought to the site?

The high pressure and complex geological conditions at the M-25 field do not allow the use of ordinary drilling equipment. Therefore, the operation requires special equipment, engineering solutions, and specially trained experts.

The following issues were discussed at the meeting:

  • delivery of special relief-drilling rigs to the field;

  • preparation of technological equipment operating under high-pressure conditions;

  • attracting foreign engineers and qualified specialists;

  • finalizing the drilling direction and project solutions;

  • strengthening security and safety measures;

  • launching the relief wells within the established timeframe.

Main Task

Current Stage

Cooperation with CCDC

Agreement reached

Special equipment

Scheduled to be brought to the site

Engineering solutions

At the final stage

Specialists

To be attracted from abroad

Relief wells

Preparation for drilling is underway

Specialists from the two companies are planned to jointly coordinate each stage of the operation and make technical decisions without delay.

A decisive plan is being launched for the accident in Baysun

Why are special wells being drilled?

In such accidents, it is not always possible to approach the hazardous well directly. Therefore, special relief wells are drilled from a certain distance at an inclined angle toward the main well.

Through them, it will be possible to:

  • reduce underground pressure;

  • control the uncontrolled gas flow;

  • pump a special weighted mud into the well;

  • safely close the source of the blowout.

According to Abdugani Sanginov's previous statement, it is planned to drill four additional wells at the M-25 field. The goal is to deliver the equipment by the end of the year and completely eliminate the accident in the first half of 2027.

When did the situation at the M-25 field begin?

Technological problems at the "Mustaqillikning 25 yilligi" field took a serious turn after the incidents in September 2024. High-pressure hydrogen sulfide gas leakage from well No. 604 resulted in the death of 4 people and injuries to 11 others.

On March 27, 2025, another hydrogen sulfide release was recorded at well No. 202. To prevent harmful substances from spreading into the atmosphere, the gas flow was controlled and burned off.

On May 5, a high-pressure gas blowout repeated at the same well. Official information stated that the area was brought under the control of specialists and foreign experts were also involved.

At the end of December 2025, the release of oil-bearing fluid to the surface was also recorded in the field area. To prevent its spread, protective ponds were built, and the collected fluid was moved to a specially insulated area.

The hardest stage is still ahead

The involvement of Chinese specialists and special equipment does not mean that the accident will be completely eliminated anytime soon. Drilling relief wells is a complex process that requires high precision and can take a long time.

The decisive result will depend on several factors:

  • timely arrival of equipment;

  • accuracy of calculations regarding underground strata;

  • drilling wells to the specified point;

  • safely reducing high pressure;

  • ensuring the safety of workers and nearby areas.

Official agencies have reported that subsequent processes at the field remain under the control of specialists. However, the main technical operations to completely terminate the accident still need to be implemented.

The expected outcome for Baysun

The main goal of the new agreement is not just a temporary containment of the gas and oil fluid release, but a complete technical shutdown of the accident source.

If CCDC brings the special equipment and engineers to the site on time, the drilling of additional wells will begin. This very operation is expected to be a decisive step in resolving the complex situation that has persisted in Baysun for a long time.

In your opinion, should the public be regularly and openly reported on the accident response efforts and their environmental outcomes? Write your opinion in the comments and share the article via Telegram with those following the situation in Baysun.

BaysunUzbekneftegazAbdugani SanginovChina National Petroleum CorporationCCDC
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