Atletico Madrid announces signing of PSG star Kang-in Lee: The new number 7

·68·Sport
Atletico Madrid announces signing of PSG star Kang-in Lee: The new number 7

Spanish club Atletico Madrid has made another sensational move in the transfer market. The Madrid side officially announced the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder and South Korea national team leader Kang-in Lee. This transfer is seen as a strategic step not only to strengthen the squad but also to boost the club's profile in the Asian market. According to Goal.com, reports .

According to reports, Atletico Madrid paid 35 million euros to the Parisian club for this transfer. The 25-year-old player signed a long-term five-year contract with the capital team running until the summer of 2031. With this transfer, Kang-in Lee returns to the Spanish championship at the peak of his career.

Legendary number and new responsibility

The club's management symbolically expressed their high confidence in the Korean player. Kang-in Lee will wear the number 7 shirt at Atletico Madrid, considered one of the most prestigious numbers in the club's history. Previously, this number was worn by the team's leading forwards and legendary players.

In its official statement, Atletico Madrid highly praised the player's technical abilities: "Kang-in Lee is a talented left-footed player who is equally effective in attacking midfield and on the wings. His vision, ball control, and accurate shots will take our team's play to a new level."

Return to La Liga: A familiar championship

Spain is not foreign to Kang-in Lee. Born in Incheon, the player joined the Valencia academy at just 10 years of age. He developed as a professional footballer in Spain, won the Copa del Rey with Valencia, and later proved himself at Real Mallorca, catching the attention of scouts worldwide.

After successful seasons with PSG, the player proudly represented South Korea at the 2026 World Cup held in North America. It is said that his confident performances at the World Cup were the final push for Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone to finalize the transfer.

The realization of this transfer is significant for the following aspects:

  • Atletico Madrid technically enriched its attacking midfield line;
  • The club drew the attention of millions of fans in the Asian region;
  • La Liga welcomed back one of its most talented former representatives.

Now Kang-in Lee will join training with his new team and is expected to become one of the main weapons of the Madrid club in the upcoming season. Fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the new number 7.

Atletico MadridPSGKang-in LeeTransferLa Liga
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