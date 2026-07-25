Salma Paralluelo Leaves Barcelona and Joins Lyon

·48·Sport
Salma Paralluelo Leaves Barcelona and Joins Lyon

Spain women's national team star and world champion Salma Paralluelo has opened a new chapter in her career. The 22-year-old forward has left Spanish club Barcelona to sign a four-year contract with Lyon (OL Lyonnes), one of France's top teams. This transfer has become one of the most sensational moves of the women's football summer transfer window. According to Goal.com reports .

According to information provided by Goal.com, Paralluelo joined the French club as a free agent. Her negotiations with Barcelona over a contract extension ended unsuccessfully in June. Now, the talented footballer will play in the French championship under a deal valid until 2030.

New Challenge and Old Acquaintances

This transfer marks Salma's first professional experience outside of Spain. Interestingly, she will reunite with her former coach Jonatan Giraldez at Lyon. Under Giraldez's guidance, Paralluelo had her most prolific season, scoring 34 goals and providing 7 assists during the 2023-24 campaign.

During her four-year spell at Barcelona, Salma Paralluelo became a true winner. She won a total of 14 major trophies with the Catalan club, including three Women's Champions League titles and four Spanish league championships. In total, she made 131 appearances in the Blaugrana shirt, scoring 72 goals.

Lyon's Grand Ambitions

Through this transfer, Lyon aims to re-establish its dominance in European football. In addition to Paralluelo, the team has also signed talented players such as Caroline Weir, Maria Luisa Grohs, and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd. Such a strong transfer campaign confirms the club's intention to remain the absolute leader in both the domestic championship and on the international stage in upcoming seasons.

Notably, in her final match for Barcelona, Salma scored two goals precisely against her new team, Lyon, in the Champions League final. Now she is expected to score goals as the French club's main striker. The player will join the team's training sessions starting July 27 and will be officially presented to the general public four days later.

Salma ParallueloBarcelonaLyonTransferWomen's Football
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