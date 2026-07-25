Google Records Negative Cash Flow for the First Time in History: Reason Is AI Costs

·58·Technology
Google Records Negative Cash Flow for the First Time in History: Reason Is AI Costs

Google has published its financial report for the second quarter of 2026. Although the company achieved record-breaking revenue in its history, its free cash flow dropped into negative territory for the first time. The primary reason cited is unprecedented investments directed toward developing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During the reporting period, Google's total revenue reached 119.8 billion dollars, exceeding analysts' expectations. The Google search engine, which remains the company's primary revenue source, generated 63.3 billion dollars. Additionally, Google Cloud increased its revenue by 24.8 percent to reach 24.8 billion dollars driven by growing demand for AI services. YouTube ads added 11.1 billion dollars to the company's treasury.

AI Race and Multi-Billion Dollar Investments

According to ixbt.com, Google spent 44.9 billion dollars just in the past quarter alone to expand artificial intelligence capacities. This figure exceeded the company's operational cash flow (39.1 billion dollars). As a result, the free cash flow amounted to minus 5.8 billion dollars. This situation has been observed for the first time since Google went public.

Company management plans to further increase bets placed on AI infrastructure. While 91 billion dollars was spent for these purposes in 2025, total expenditures are expected to reach 205 billion dollars by the end of 2026. For comparison, the current level of spending is 6 times higher than in 2022, prior to the start of the artificial intelligence boom.

Investor Concerns and Market Reaction

Although Google remains an extremely profitable company with over 100 billion dollars in reserves, investors greeted such a sharp increase in expenses with concern. Following the release of the report, the company's stock value fell by approximately 4.5 percent. Market participants are analyzing when and in what form these massive investments will begin to yield real profits.

Today, Google is engaged in fierce competition not only with Microsoft and OpenAI, but also with other tech giants. Google Cloud and other corporate solutions, familiar to users in Uzbekistan as well, have become the main arena of this race. According to experts, these funds invested in infrastructure may ensure the company's technological dominance in the future, but in the short term, they will continue to disrupt the balance in financial reports.

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