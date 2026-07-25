Who did Eldor Shomurodov choose in the "Ronaldo or Messi?" debate?

·112·Sport
Who did Eldor Shomurodov choose in the "Ronaldo or Messi?" debate?

The captain of the Uzbekistan national football team, Eldor Shomurodov, shared his view on one of the most famous debates in the football world. He was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but the forward's answer wasn't limited to just one name.

Answering a question on the "Nima gap?" podcast, Shomurodov also explained the main difference between the two players' paths to success.

One question — two great players

During the conversation, Eldor Shomurodov was asked a short question that has divided many football fans for years:

«Ronaldo or Messi?»

Instead of strictly favoring one of them, the Uzbek forward said he chooses both players.

«I choose both. Because many people say, and I agree with these thoughts: Messi is pure talent, while Ronaldo is hard work.»

According to Shomurodov, the two legends reached the highest level in football through different paths. While one stood out for his natural gift, the other became a symbol of discipline and relentless work.

Why does Shomurodov enjoy Messi's game more?

Shomurodov did not hide the fact that, as a spectator, he enjoys watching Lionel Messi's matches more.

«I enjoy watching Messi's play more.»

This choice is primarily related to the Argentine player's style on the pitch. Messi's movement with the ball, vision, and unexpected decisions have made him a unique player for millions of fans.

However, Shomurodov's opinion does not mean he undervalues Ronaldo's level.

Which aspect of Ronaldo impresses him?

Eldor Shomurodov emphasized that he deeply respects the Portuguese star for maintaining such a high level over many years.

«I also respect Ronaldo deeply. Because he has been at this level for so many years.»

Some fans view Cristiano Ronaldo's high self-belief as a negative trait. Shomurodov looked at it from a different perspective.

«Some say his ego is too strong. In my opinion, it is precisely this ego that has brought him to this level.»

In the opinion of the Uzbekistan national team captain, Ronaldo's infinite self-belief and constant desire to be the best have been among the main factors keeping him at the pinnacle of football for years.

Who did Shomurodov actually choose?

As seen from the forward's answer, he leans closer to Messi in terms of watching football for pleasure. But regarding professionalism, work ethic, and character, he holds a deep respect for Ronaldo.

Footballer

Aspect emphasized by Shomurodov

Lionel Messi

Natural talent and entertaining play

Cristiano Ronaldo

Hard work, character, and strong belief

Final choice

Both

Thus, Shomurodov did not pick one player and reject the other. He evaluated Messi and Ronaldo's places in football history as two different yet equally great paths.

Do you agree with Eldor Shomurodov's opinion? Ronaldo or Messi — write your choice in the comments and share the article with football fans on Telegram.

Eldor ShomurodovLionel MessiCristiano RonaldoUzbekistanFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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