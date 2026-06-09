Three Offers Received by the Footballer Who Scored Two Goals Against Uzbekistan...

·7·Sport
Three Offers Received by the Footballer Who Scored Two Goals Against Uzbekistan...

Another sensational and unexpected news is emerging in the European transfer market. Cody Gakpo, the skilled attacking midfielder of England's famous Liverpool club, could leave the Merseysiders this summer transfer window and move to another club. This was reported by Teamtalk , citing its exclusive sources.

Currently, the 27-year-old talented footballer is preparing intensely for the prestigious World Cup matches overseas with the Netherlands national team. In the last friendly match before the World Cup, it was Gakpo who scored twice from the penalty spot against the Uzbekistan national team, single-handedly securing a hard-fought 2:1 victory for the Europeans. After these impressive performances, interest in the Netherlands winger from several top European clubs has intensified.

According to the source, there are plenty of suitors for the skilled player in the transfer market. Specifically, ambitious Premier League clubs Aston Villa and London's Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Gakpo, while Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also started a serious pursuit. It is reported that if Liverpool does not offer Gakpo guaranteed regular playing time in the starting lineup in their tactical plans for the new season, he is ready to leave Liverpool permanently.

In the past season, the Dutch forward played 36 matches in the English championship wearing the 'Reds' kit, managing to score 7 goals and provide 5 assists for his team. Now, it will become completely clear which club will continue the career of this football star after the 2026 World Cup.

Follow Cody Gakpo's new moves at the World Cup, the intense transfer battles between Liverpool and European giants, and the hottest reports from world football always with us on Zamin pages!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid Officially Completes Denzel Dumfries TransferReal Madrid Officially Completes Denzel Dumfries TransferToday, 08:55Bayern Ready to Reject Real Madrid for Michael OliseBayern Ready to Reject Real Madrid for Michael OliseToday, 08:53Is Neymar Ready for the World Cup? Brazil National Team Provides UpdateIs Neymar Ready for the World Cup? Brazil National Team Provides UpdateToday, 08:53Liverpool Legend Divock Origi Retires at 31Liverpool Legend Divock Origi Retires at 31Today, 08:16Erling Haaland and Jamal Musiala: Stars Who Could Have Played for EnglandErling Haaland and Jamal Musiala: Stars Who Could Have Played for EnglandToday, 07:18Darwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to LiverpoolDarwin Nunez Could Make Surprise Free Return to LiverpoolToday, 07:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)