Another sensational and unexpected news is emerging in the European transfer market. Cody Gakpo, the skilled attacking midfielder of England's famous Liverpool club, could leave the Merseysiders this summer transfer window and move to another club. This was reported by Teamtalk , citing its exclusive sources.

Currently, the 27-year-old talented footballer is preparing intensely for the prestigious World Cup matches overseas with the Netherlands national team. In the last friendly match before the World Cup, it was Gakpo who scored twice from the penalty spot against the Uzbekistan national team, single-handedly securing a hard-fought 2:1 victory for the Europeans. After these impressive performances, interest in the Netherlands winger from several top European clubs has intensified.

According to the source, there are plenty of suitors for the skilled player in the transfer market. Specifically, ambitious Premier League clubs Aston Villa and London's Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Gakpo, while Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have also started a serious pursuit. It is reported that if Liverpool does not offer Gakpo guaranteed regular playing time in the starting lineup in their tactical plans for the new season, he is ready to leave Liverpool permanently.

In the past season, the Dutch forward played 36 matches in the English championship wearing the 'Reds' kit, managing to score 7 goals and provide 5 assists for his team. Now, it will become completely clear which club will continue the career of this football star after the 2026 World Cup.

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