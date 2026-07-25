Emmanuel Petit: Harry Kane can no longer win the Ballon d'Or

·97·Sport
Emmanuel Petit: Harry Kane can no longer win the Ballon d'Or

Former France international and Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit has made a harsh statement regarding Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane. According to him, the experienced forward's chances in the race for individual awards, particularly the Ballon d'Or, have completely vanished. Petit attributed this to the striker going missing in the most crucial and decisive matches, reports Goal.com reports .

Although Harry Kane had a prolific season in the German Bundesliga and scored many goals, Petit believes these results are not enough to win the prestigious award. According to Goal.com, the former midfielder criticized Kane for failing to show up in the knockout stages of the Champions League and major international tournaments with his national team.

Failure in big games

"Harry Kane's chances for the Ballon d'Or are over. If you only look at the statistics in the German championship, everything looks great. But in the Champions League and for the national team, during the tough moments when real victory is on the line, he disappears," Petit said in an interview with Mr Gamble. He emphasized that no matter how hard Kane tries, he fails to influence the outcome in decisive matches.

Last season, Harry Kane made 51 appearances across all competitions and managed to score 61 goals. He became the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 36 goals and won the European Golden Shoe. However, these personal successes did not translate into team trophies. Bayern lost to PSG in the Champions League semi-finals, while the England national team was defeated by Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals.

Who are the main candidates?

According to Petit, other players are currently far ahead in the race for the Ballon d'Or. He listed the following candidates:

  • Lamine Yamal: A young talent who showed fantastic performances at the World Cup;
  • Rodri: The most consistent and strongest midfielder throughout the tournament;
  • Lionel Messi: Although he currently plays for Inter Miami, his success with the national team still keeps him in the race.
The former French footballer added that commercial decisions should be avoided in the Ballon d'Or voting process and that the true winner should be determined based on results on the pitch. In his view, a representative from the Spain national team seems more deserving of this award.

This situation surrounding Harry Kane is an interesting topic for football fans, as the striker has not yet won a single major team trophy in his career. Petit's comments may further diminish belief in Kane's ability to conquer not only team heights but individual peaks as well.

Harry KaneBallon D'OrBayern MunichEmmanuel PetitFootball
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