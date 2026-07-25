Barcelona under Hansi Flick discovers a new talent: Alex Gonzalez is shining

·53·Sport
Barcelona under Hansi Flick discovers a new talent: Alex Gonzalez is shining

Catalan club Barcelona has successfully started its pre-season under new head coach Hansi Flick. In a friendly match held at the "Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper" training ground, the team secured a confident 4-1 victory over "CE Europa". This match drew the attention of experts not only due to its result but also because of the impressive performances of young talents, according to Goal.com reports .

Becoming the brightest star of the match, Alex Gonzalez came on in the second phase and managed to prove himself in a short time. Besides scoring a goal, the young winger also provided an assist to a teammate. Sports media report that Flick was amazed by the player's performance and rates his chances of traveling with the main squad to the England training camp very high.

The unexpected rise of the academy graduate

Alex Gonzalez caught Hansi Flick's attention through his impressive performances for the youth team at the end of the 2025-2026 season. Transferred from the "Dam" club, the player debuted in Pol Planas's team in April and quickly became an integral part of the main squad. His growth at the professional level has been a pleasant surprise for the Catalans.

In the 48th minute of the match, Gonzalez broke through the left flank to create a scoring chance for Ibrahima Toumkara, contributing to extending the lead. Ten minutes later, he converted a pass from Toni Fernandez into a goal, sealing the final score of the match. His discipline on the pitch and quick decision-making left a positive impression on Barcelona's coaching staff.

A great opportunity for youngsters

Currently, the absence of several key players participating in World Cup matches has opened the door for academy graduates to prove themselves. Alongside Alex Gonzalez, more experienced players such as Alejandro Balde, Fermin Lopez, and Marc Bernal are also actively participating in training sessions.

According to experts, Hansi Flick's trust in youth will play a crucial role in the club's future strategy. The inclusion of players like Alex Gonzalez in first-team training proves that the La Masia academy continues to supply strong talent to world football. The team will now test their strength against tougher opponents during their tour of England.

BarcelonaHansi FlickAlex GonzalezLa LigaFootball
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