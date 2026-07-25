Walker Finished the Job in 92 Seconds: Historic Streak in UFC (Video)

At the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Valter Walker targeted his opponent's leg once again. The Brazilian heavyweight submitted Tomas Petersen in the first round, but this time he deviated from his usual method.

The fight lasted just 1 minute and 32 seconds . Walker's latest quick victory places him among rare statistical feats in UFC history.

Petersen Was on Top, But Fell into a Trap

On the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 282, Tomas Petersen started the fight aggressively and secured top position following a takedown. However, despite being on the bottom, Walker immediately set up leg control.

The Brazilian first attempted his signature heel hook. Just as Petersen seemed to escape the danger, Walker transitioned to his back and applied a calf crusher — calf slicer submission.

Petersen tapped out immediately as the submission was fully locked in.

According to the official result, Walker won by submission at 1:32 of the first round.

Did Walker Abandon His Trademark 'Heel Hunt'?

Walker had secured all four of his previous UFC victories in the first round via heel hook. This time, Petersen came prepared for his primary weapon, but the Brazilian quickly adapted and switched to a different submission hold.

Fight Details Result Winner Valter Walker Opponent Tomas Petersen Method Submission via Calf Slicer Round Round 1 Time 1:32 Walker's New Record 16–1 Petersen's New Record 11–5

This was Petersen's first professional defeat by way of submission.

Five Fights — Five First-Round Submissions

Walker's biggest achievement isn't just dispatching Petersen quickly. He also finished his fifth consecutive UFC bout in the opening round via a leg-lock submission.

His streak:

Junior Tafa — first-round submission;

Don'Tale Mayes — first-round submission;

Kennedy Nzechukwu — first-round submission;

Louie Sutherland — first-round submission;

Tomas Petersen — first-round submission.

With this result, Walker tied Demian Maia's UFC record for five consecutive submission victories. He also extended one of the longest active winning streaks in the heavyweight division.

Guskov's Teammate Now Eyes the Rankings

Valter Walker trains alongside Uzbekistan representative Bogdan Guskov at the GOR MMA gym in Moscow. The Brazilian fighter has previously noted that Guskov is one of his most crucial sparring partners.

The fight against Petersen was also significant for Walker for another reason. He had only one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, and the athlete had expressed his intention to negotiate better financial terms after a win.

Now the Real Test Begins

Walker's UFC record improved to 5–1 . Having finished five straight opponents in the first round, it is only logical that he demands a matchup against a ranked heavyweight next.

However, his future opponents will study leg attacks much more seriously. Walker will now be expected to showcase not only his signature submission, but also his striking, durability, and full mixed martial arts arsenal against elite competition.

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