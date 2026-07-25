Walker Finished the Job in 92 Seconds: Historic Streak in UFC (Video)

·61·Sport
Walker Finished the Job in 92 Seconds: Historic Streak in UFC (Video)

At the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Valter Walker targeted his opponent's leg once again. The Brazilian heavyweight submitted Tomas Petersen in the first round, but this time he deviated from his usual method.

The fight lasted just 1 minute and 32 seconds . Walker's latest quick victory places him among rare statistical feats in UFC history.

Petersen Was on Top, But Fell into a Trap

On the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 282, Tomas Petersen started the fight aggressively and secured top position following a takedown. However, despite being on the bottom, Walker immediately set up leg control.

The Brazilian first attempted his signature heel hook. Just as Petersen seemed to escape the danger, Walker transitioned to his back and applied a calf crusher — calf slicer submission.

Petersen tapped out immediately as the submission was fully locked in.

According to the official result, Walker won by submission at 1:32 of the first round.

Did Walker Abandon His Trademark 'Heel Hunt'?

Walker had secured all four of his previous UFC victories in the first round via heel hook. This time, Petersen came prepared for his primary weapon, but the Brazilian quickly adapted and switched to a different submission hold.

Fight Details

Result

Winner

Valter Walker

Opponent

Tomas Petersen

Method

Submission via Calf Slicer

Round

Round 1

Time

1:32

Walker's New Record

16–1

Petersen's New Record

11–5

This was Petersen's first professional defeat by way of submission.

Five Fights — Five First-Round Submissions

Walker's biggest achievement isn't just dispatching Petersen quickly. He also finished his fifth consecutive UFC bout in the opening round via a leg-lock submission.

His streak:

  • Junior Tafa — first-round submission;

  • Don'Tale Mayes — first-round submission;

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu — first-round submission;

  • Louie Sutherland — first-round submission;

  • Tomas Petersen — first-round submission.

With this result, Walker tied Demian Maia's UFC record for five consecutive submission victories. He also extended one of the longest active winning streaks in the heavyweight division.

Guskov's Teammate Now Eyes the Rankings

Valter Walker trains alongside Uzbekistan representative Bogdan Guskov at the GOR MMA gym in Moscow. The Brazilian fighter has previously noted that Guskov is one of his most crucial sparring partners.

The fight against Petersen was also significant for Walker for another reason. He had only one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, and the athlete had expressed his intention to negotiate better financial terms after a win.

Now the Real Test Begins

Walker's UFC record improved to 5–1 . Having finished five straight opponents in the first round, it is only logical that he demands a matchup against a ranked heavyweight next.

However, his future opponents will study leg attacks much more seriously. Walker will now be expected to showcase not only his signature submission, but also his striking, durability, and full mixed martial arts arsenal against elite competition.

Do you think Valter Walker should face a ranked opponent in his next UFC fight? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with MMA fans on Telegram.

Valter WalkerTomas PetersenUFCAbu DhabiEtihad Arena
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16Harry Kane overtakes Yamal in Ballon d'Or race: who else is in contention?Harry Kane overtakes Yamal in Ballon d'Or race: who else is in contention?Today, 12:12€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig Star€120M Transfer Battle: Real Madrid Joins Race for RB Leipzig StarToday, 12:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed