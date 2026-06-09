Jafar Irismetov identifies the main problem in Cannavaro's team

Former Uzbekistan national team striker Jafar Irismetov Metaratings.ru shared his thoughts in an interview with the publication regarding the work of national team head coach Fabio Cannavaro, current processes within the team, and our representatives' chances ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Irismetov noted that neither the Uzbekistan national team nor the coaching staff have reached their peak yet. In his opinion, while current results may be good, one should not stop there. Before a major tournament, the most important task is to improve, fix flaws, and strengthen team play.

"You always have to grow, you shouldn't stop. Many think that Cannavaro has already reached a high level and that is enough. But there is still a lot of work ahead," said Irismetov.

The former striker also noted that Fabio Cannavaro and his staff are taking Uzbekistan football seriously. He mentioned that the Italian specialist's assistants are constantly monitoring Super League matches, analyzing the players' condition, preparation, and potential.

"Fabio is working in this direction as well — his assistants are sitting in the stands at almost every match of the Uzbekistan championship, watching the players. It is clear that work is being done," he emphasized.

This aspect is very important because preparation for the World Cup is not limited to players called up to training camps. The coaching staff must monitor every candidate in the national championship, know their form, and add new options to the squad if necessary. It seems the Cannavaro staff is implementing exactly this process.

However, Irismetov openly admitted that it is difficult to clearly feel the "Cannavaro style" on the pitch yet. In his view, some results are achieved more through the individual skill of the players, which may mean the team mechanism is not yet fully operational.

"But for now, it is difficult to clearly feel the Cannavaro style on the pitch. We are achieving many results due to the individual skill of the players," said the former footballer.

There is truth in this criticism. It is difficult to go far in the World Cup with individual skill alone. Of course, the personal talent of players like Abbosbek Fayzullayev, Eldor Shomurodov, Abduqodir Husanov, and Oston Urunov is very important. But in a major tournament, team play, tactical discipline, and the cohesion of each line will be decisive.

Irismetov specifically mentioned defensive flaws as the national team's biggest problem. He believes that in recent matches, there have been gaps in the back line, positional errors, and too many opportunities given to opponents.

"The last few games showed that the biggest problem right now is in defense. There were too many gaps and errors; even Canada had several chances to score," said Irismetov.

This opinion is also widely discussed among fans. At the World Cup, Uzbekistan will play against strong, fast, and physically powerful opponents like Portugal, Colombia, and DR Congo. Against such teams, even a small mistake in defense can immediately turn into a goal.

The first match in the group stage will be especially important. Uzbekistan starts against Colombia. The South American team stands out for its speed, technical skill, and activity in one-on-one duels. Therefore, the defensive line must be brought into maximum order now.

At the same time, Irismetov has not lost hope. He believes there is still time before the first game at the World Cup, and Cannavaro's staff can work on defensive flaws to bring the team to a better state.

"I think that before the first game at the World Cup, these flaws will be worked on, the defense will be organized, and the team will play better. We are waiting for that, we are hoping for that," he said.

These words show a realistic but confident approach to the national team. Irismetov does not limit himself to just praise or just criticism. He acknowledges that there is work being done and that Cannavaro's staff is laboring, but he does not hide the serious problems that need to be solved.

This period is very important for the Uzbekistan national team. Participating in the World Cup for the first time is a huge historical event. But the work does not end with qualifying for the Mundial. Now the main task is to show a worthy performance on the world stage, not give away easy points to opponents, and justify the fans' trust.

Jafar Irismetov's thoughts well reveal the expectations and the real situation surrounding the national team. Yes, Cannavaro is working. Yes, the team has strong players. But not all problems have been solved yet. Especially, serious work is required on defensive organization, the distance between lines, and positional errors.

In big football, even the strongest teams are not without flaws. The difference is that they see mistakes quickly, fix them quickly, and draw the necessary conclusions before important matches. The Uzbekistan national team is at that exact stage.

In the time remaining until the Mundial, Cannavaro's staff must strengthen the defense, improve team movements, and prepare the players mentally for the big stage. Because at the World Cup, every minute, every episode, and every mistake will be costly.

As Irismetov said, you have to grow, you shouldn't stop. A new history of Uzbekistan football is on the verge of beginning. How this history is written depends on the team's preparation, character, and discipline on the pitch.