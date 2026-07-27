Can Ayyoub Bouaddi Reach the Level of Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Future

At a time when Europe's most prestigious clubs are competing to sign young and promising talents, LOSC Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is emerging as one of the brightest stars in Moroccan and European football. His high-level performances, despite his young age, have not gone unnoticed by experts, according to Goal.com reports .

Citing Elbotola and Record, reports indicate that not only the player's technical skill, but also his calm demeanor and extreme maturity beyond his years have won the trust of the Morocco national team coaching staff. Many predict that he will become one of the main pillars of the Atlas Lions in the future.

Off-the-pitch intelligence and applied mathematics

João Sacramento, assistant coach of the Morocco national team, revealed interesting details about the player's life behind the scenes. According to him, Bouaddi's talent is not limited to the green pitch; his unique mindset and worldview amaze experts.

Sacramento noted that alongside his professional football career, Ayyoub deeply studies applied mathematics. The coach expressed confidence that even if the player had not chosen this profession, he would have achieved massive success in any other field.

A future at the level of Real Madrid or Manchester City

The Portuguese specialist emphasized that anyone who gets to know the player closely immediately realizes he stands out sharply from other players. The potential of such an extremely smart young man who thinks logically beyond his years is laying the groundwork for him to catch the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, including heavyweights like Real Madrid or Manchester City.

It was also revealed that the Moroccan coaching staff had set capturing this talented player for their national team as one of their main tasks in March of last year. Along with securing Issa Diop, bringing Bouaddi into the team was successfully resolved following a series of meetings.

Numerous meetings held with the player confirmed that he possesses a strong character and brilliant maturity. This serves as an important foundation for the young star to further strengthen his position not only at the club level, but also on the international stage.