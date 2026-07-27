Data Centers Are Becoming a New Test for the Energy Grid

·43·Technology
Data Centers Are Becoming a New Test for the Energy Grid

A routine transmission line failure near Washington has exposed a new and serious challenge facing the US energy system. According to TechCrunch and Ting Labs, a company managing an IoT sensor network, a fault in a single power line caused sharp fluctuations across the regional electrical grid, clearly demonstrating how large data centers impact energy security. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Northern Virginia, where the incident occurred, is known as the region with the highest concentration of data centers in the world. Following the grid disruption, these massive facilities switched to backup power in an emergency mode. As a result, more than 3 GW of power dropped off the PJM grid almost simultaneously in just thirty seconds.

Unexpected grid fluctuations

Usually, a few seconds are enough to restore the electrical grid after such local accidents. However, this time it took more than ten minutes for the system to stabilize. According to PJM, the disconnected data centers accounted for about 3% of the total load at that time. The sharp change caused lights to flicker across an area stretching from Northern Virginia to Chicago, although widespread power outages were not observed.

Experts view this situation as a warning sign of future global energy problems. In an interview with TechCrunch, ON.Energy CTO Ricardo de Azevedo noted that this situation acts like a canary in a coal mine. Against the backdrop of the rapid development of AI technologies and digital services, the electricity demand of AI servers and large data centers is increasing dramatically.

Future risks and prospects

According to Reuters, the sudden loss and recovery of grid load poses new and complex challenges for power engineers. It has been practically confirmed that the capacity of modern technology centers even exceeds that of traditional industrial enterprises, and they can cause unexpected fluctuations in the grid.

According to experts, such incidents will be observed even more frequently in the future, and energy companies must seriously rethink how to adapt infrastructure to the immense needs of the digital economy. Ensuring the uninterrupted operation of data centers while protecting general power grids from such sharp fluctuations is becoming one of the most pressing tasks of modern energy.

Data CentersEnergyTechnologiesElectrical GridsUSA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Star Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyStar Formation in Andromeda Galaxy Has Dropped SharplyToday, 08:25Anthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsAnthropic Head Comments on Open-Weight Artificial Intelligence ModelsToday, 05:20Gigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignGigabyte GeForce Aorus RTX 5080 Infinity Stunned With Unique PCB DesignToday, 02:55Satya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisisSatya Nadella: Companies relying on a single AI will face crisisToday, 02:28GPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedGPU Requirements for Halo Campaign Evolved RevealedToday, 02:26Peacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementPeacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership AgreementToday, 01:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design