Sidny Lopes Cabral wins award for stunning goal against Argentina

·53·Sport
Sidny Lopes Cabral wins award for stunning goal against Argentina

The owner of the best goal of the 2026 World Cup has been officially announced in the football world. According to Goal.com, Cape Verde national team member Sidny Lopes Cabral won the Hyundai Goal of the Tournament award with his magnificent strike against Argentina. This was reported by Goal.com reported by Goal.com.

The 23-year-old defender, born in Rotterdam, managed to surpass world-class stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Julian Alvarez in the race for this prestigious award. This moment, which took place in the Round of 64 of the World Cup, captured the attention of football fans globally.

Historic goal and individual brilliance

In the match held in Miami, the Cape Verde national team played against the future finalists. Sidny Lopes Cabral skillfully got past opposing midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and curled the ball from outside the penalty area into the top corner of the net. Emiliano Martinez was unable to block the shot.

The fact that a defender scored such a technically complex goal amazed experts as well. With this recognition, Lopes Cabral added his name to the list of legendary winners of the World Cup's best goals, such as James Rodriguez, Benjamin Pavard, and Richarlison.

Emotional moments and Marcelo's recognition

After the goal was scored, emotions ran high in the stadium, and the player's mother fainted from excitement. This incident recalled the event experienced by Lilian Thuram's mother at the 1998 World Cup. Fortunately, people nearby helped her in time.

Recalling that situation, Lopes Cabral said: «Seeing the ball go into the top corner, I said to myself: ‘What did I just do?’ I couldn't believe it. I ran off without even thinking, and then I realized I had scored an amazing goal at the World Cup».

The quality of the goals was so high that it even caught the attention of Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo. Marcelo, who is Cabral's idol, personally sent a message to the left-back confirming that he had voted for his goal and congratulated him.

Sidny Lopes CabralLionel MessiKylian MbappeWorld Cup 2026Football News
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