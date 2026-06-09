Man City Extends Contract with Talented Midfielder Divine Mukasa

Manchester City, one of the giants of English and world football, has taken a significant step to secure its future by retaining talented young stars. The Citizens have signed a new long-term contract with promising midfielder Divine Mukasa, who boasts a bright future. The club's official website announced the good news in a special statement for fans.

According to official information, Manchester City's management highly valued the 18-year-old talented midfielder's productive performances on the pitch and formalized a new long-term contract with him until the summer of 2030. This demonstrates the club's high confidence in its young generation.

For context, Divine Mukasa joined City's renowned modern academy in 2023. The young player, who stood out through his tireless work ethic, managed to make six appearances for the first team during the completed season. Additionally, he spent the second half of the season on loan at Leicester City to gain more experience in senior football. Mukasa caught the attention of experts by playing 15 intense matches for the Foxes in the Championship, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Hugo Viana, Manchester City's new sporting director, commented on the young talent signing a new contract with the club, specifically highlighting his human and professional qualities:

"We clearly saw and felt Divine Mukasa's high work ethic on and off the pitch, his human humility, and his huge potential to become a world star in the future. We are happy that he remains in our team," stated the club official.

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