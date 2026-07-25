Huawei Smart Door Locks Updated: Now They Can Receive Video Messages

·58·Technology
Huawei Smart Door Locks Updated: Now They Can Receive Video Messages

Chinese tech giant Huawei has released a new version of HarmonyOS for its smart door locks. This update significantly expands the devices' functionality, turning them into an even smarter and more user-friendly security tool. Now, users can stay connected with visitors even when they are not at home, according to Ixbt.com reports.

According to Ixbt.com, the main highlight of the update is the video messaging feature for visitors. If the homeowner is at work or shopping and cannot answer a video call immediately, the visitor can leave a special message. This system is especially convenient for couriers or unexpected relatives, as they can save their contacts or the purpose of their visit in video format.

Remote Control and Privacy

Users can view all audio and video recordings at any time through the Smart Living app, completely eliminating the question of "who came to my house?". Additionally, to ensure privacy during a call, a feature has been added to turn off the camera with a single button, leaving only audio communication.

Technically, the system has optimized Bluetooth connection priority. If the smart lock is being managed via the admin panel and is already connected to another phone, a pop-up notification will automatically appear in the system. This greatly simplifies device management by multiple users.

Stable Connection and Model Coverage

Another important innovation is the introduction of a dual-band adaptive mode. By default, the smart lock connects to the network via a Bluetooth gateway. However, if the Bluetooth signal weakens, the system automatically switches to Wi-Fi. This guarantees that the device is always online and executes commands without delays.

This software update covers a wide range of Huawei models. According to reports, owners of the following devices can enjoy the new features:

  • All models in the Huawei Smart Lock X1 series;
  • All versions of the Huawei Smart Lock 2 series.

At a time when interest in smart home systems is growing in the market, solutions like this from brands like Huawei take security and convenience to a new level. The automatic system update requires no extra effort from users and remotely enriches the device's capabilities.

HuaweiSmart LockHarmonyOSTechnologySmart Home
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