Director who made Jim Carrey famous with the film "The Mask" passes away

Famous American director Chuck Russell has passed away at the age of 74. He was widely known for the films “The Mask”, “The Blob”, and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”. His family announced the news.

According to reports, Russell was found unconscious at his home in San Diego, California on July 22. His lawyer confirmed his death, but the cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

Through the 1994 film “The Mask”, the director cemented Jim Carrey's Hollywood superstardom and also paved the way for Cameron Diaz's feature film debut. Later, he also directed “The Scorpion King”. In this picture, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson starred in his first leading role.

Chuck Russell began his career in 1981 as an executive producer on the film “Hell Night”. His directorial debut started with “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors”. Later, he also directed films such as “The Blob”, “Eraser”, “Bless the Child”, and “Witchboard”.

In a 2024 interview, Russell mentioned that “The Mask” was originally planned as a horror film, but at his suggestion, the comedy genre was chosen. As a result, the film, made on an $18 million budget, grossed over $350 million worldwide and became one of Hollywood's most successful comedies.