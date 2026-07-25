Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva's daughter Raniaxon's song dedicated to her grandfather catches everyone's attention online! (video)

Otabek Umarov's youngest daughter Raniaxon congratulated Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday in a special way. A video circulating on social media shows her sincerely singing a song dedicated to her grandfather.

Shahnoza Mirziyoyeva published this footage on her Instagram page, commenting: "Happy birthday, dear dad!"

Raniaxon's childlike, innocent, and sincere performance left a warm impression on users. Many reacted to the video by wishing the President good health, long life, and family happiness. This greeting, reflecting family warmth, spread widely across social networks in a short time.