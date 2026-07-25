Will Rodri Leave Manchester City? Maresca Gives a Clear Answer

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Will Rodri Leave Manchester City? Maresca Gives a Clear Answer

«Manchester City» head coach Enzo Maresca has responded to reports regarding the potential departure of Spanish midfielder Rodri. He emphasized that the club will do everything possible to keep their star player in the squad.

Currently, Rodri is undergoing minor surgery due to a back issue. The coach noted that the player's full recovery is the most important task right now.

«There are always rumors around big players»

Rodri's contract with «Manchester City» expiring in a year has fueled speculations about his future.

Maresca considers such rumors completely natural.

«There are always various rumors circulating around top players. It doesn't bother me, it's normal», — said the coach.

In his opinion, since Rodri is a world-class player, it is no surprise that various European clubs are interested in him.

The club wants to keep Rodri

Maresca stated openly that «Manchester City» has no plans to part ways with the Spanish midfielder.

«Of course, every manager wants to have Rodri in their squad. Right now, he needs to rest and fully recover. After that, he will be with us again», — he said.

Thus, the coach hinted that the player will remain in the team next season. However, no concrete information was provided regarding contract renewal talks.

Rodri is undergoing surgery

Currently, the midfielder is undergoing a minor operation to resolve a back problem.

It was reported that the club and coaching staff will wait for his full recovery without risking his health. Rodri's return date has not been announced yet.

At City since 2019

Rodri has been defending the colors of «Manchester City» since 2019. Last season, he participated in 33 matches across all tournaments and scored 2 goals.

Metric

Result

Year joined club

2019

Appearances last season

33

Goals

2

Current status

Recovering after surgery

Rodri's importance to the team's game and his expiring contract may continue to fuel discussions about his future.

Do you think «Manchester City» can sign a new contract with Rodri? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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