New opportunity to work in the USA: Head Honchos CEO is visiting Uzbekistan

Another important step is being taken to ensure legal and safe employment for citizens of Uzbekistan in the USA. The influential American company Head Honchos is exploring opportunities to involve our compatriots in seasonal agricultural jobs in the United States based on the H-2A visa.

In this regard, a delegation led by company president Todd Miller will visit Uzbekistan in August to hold negotiations and reach practical agreements.

Zamin.uz analyzes the details of this important visit and the new employment opportunities opening up for our compatriots.

1. Purpose of the visit and the Embassy's initiative

This visit is organized within the framework of systematic work carried out by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the USA to expand opportunities for our citizens to legally find employment in the United States and facilitate their participation in the H-2A seasonal agricultural visa program.

Legality and safety: The main goal of the program is to protect our compatriots from the risks of illegal migration and create guaranteed working conditions.

Direct cooperation: By establishing direct contact with American employers, a system of employment without unnecessary intermediaries will be launched.

2. Memorandum of Cooperation and Personnel Training

One of the most important events of the visit will be the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Uzbek side and Head Honchos.

Main areas envisaged in the document: Selecting personnel that meet the high requirements of American employers.

Training candidates in professions and language according to US standards.

Simplifying the H-2A visa acquisition processes and ensuring guaranteed jobs.

H-2A Program and visit details

Direction and factors Envisaged opportunities Visa type H-2A (for seasonal agricultural work in the USA) American partner Head Honchos company (President: Todd Miller) Visit geography Tashkent city, Bukhara and Fergana regions Main goal Legal employment, training, and concluding contracts

3. Tashkent, Bukhara, and Fergana: Delegation visits the regions

The American delegation will not be limited to the capital alone. According to the visit program, the guests will visit Tashkent city, Bukhara, and Fergana regions.

Company representatives plan to directly familiarize themselves with the activities of modern agricultural enterprises, farms, and industry specialists in these regions, and highly appreciate the experience and potential of Uzbek farmers.

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Cooperation within the H-2A program will serve to significantly simplify the procedures for employing citizens of Uzbekistan in the USA.

Immediately send this useful article to your friends and loved ones who are interested in legal work and seasonal labor opportunities in the USA!

In your opinion, how beneficial will the US H-2A visa program be for our compatriots? Leave your thoughts and comments below!