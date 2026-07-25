Real Madrid Permits Aurélien Tchouaméni Transfer: Manchester United in Action

Spanish club Real Madrid has changed its firm stance on the future of midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni and announced its readiness to sell him. This news has become an unexpected and vital opportunity for Manchester United, which has long aimed to secure the French player. The English club aims to fundamentally reform its central midfield through this transfer, according to Goal.com reports .

According to information distributed by The Sun, although the Madrid club's management initially considered Tchouaméni untouchable, they are now ready to consider offers for his transfer. The Royal Club aims to earn at least 68 million pounds sterling from this deal. It is said that these funds will be directed towards achieving another major club goal — signing Manchester City star Rodri.

For Manchester United, the Tchouaméni transfer could be the final and decisive step in solving the team's midfield problems. With Casemiro having left the team and Manuel Ugarte suffering a serious injury, the Red Devils have faced a vacancy in the defensive midfield area. Aurélien Tchouaméni is seen as the most suitable candidate for this position.

Strategic Plans Behind the Transfer

Interestingly, Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho (as cited in the source) wanted to keep the French player in the squad. However, the club's transfer policy and the plan to bring in a top-tier player like Rodri put Tchouaméni's sale on the agenda. The midfielder, whom the Madrid side bought in 2022 precisely to replace Casemiro, could now head to Old Trafford following the Brazil national team captain.

Manchester United has already made a number of signings in the current transfer window. In particular, Youri Tielemans joined the team for 35 million pounds and Andrey Santos for 50 million pounds. If the Tchouaméni transfer is also successfully finalized, he will form a solid defensive shield behind Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes in the team.

According to Goal.com, if negotiations conclude successfully, this agreement will become one of the most sensational events of the summer transfer window. While for Real Madrid this is an opportunity to finance the Rodri transfer, for Manchester United it is a guarantee of long-awaited stability. Currently, the parties have established initial contacts regarding financial terms and payment methods.