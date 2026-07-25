Slavko Vinčić Named Best Referee of the 2026 World Cup

Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić was recognized as the best referee of the 2026 World Cup. He also officiated the tournament's decisive match — the final between Spain and Argentina.

Vinčić's refereeing was highly praised in the match that ended in a 1:0 victory for Spain. He was awarded a prize established in honor of Giulio Campanati, one of the prominent Italian referees of his era.

The World Cup final was entrusted to him

Slavko Vinčić worked as the main referee in the most important match of the 2026 World Cup — the final between the national teams of Spain and Argentina.

It was noted that the Slovenian referee controlled the high-pressure decisive match at a top level. Spain won by a single goal and became the world champion.

The award is named after the famous Italian referee

The award given to the best referee is established in honor of the Italian Giulio Campanati.

Campanati headed the Italian Football Referees Association for many years and is known as one of the best referees of his time.

Winning the award named after him means that Vinčić's prestige in international football has grown even further.

Started his career in 2007

Slavko Vinčić was born in Maribor, Slovenia. He began his professional refereeing career in 2007 in his country's championship.

The experience gained over the years allowed him to work in Europe's major tournaments and international competitions.

Basic information Detail Referee Slavko Vinčić Country Slovenia Birthplace Maribor Career start year 2007 2026 World Cup Final Spain — Argentina, 1:0

Was an assistant in his first major tournament

The first major competition Vinčić participated in was Euro 2012.

However, in that tournament, he worked not as a main referee, but as an assistant to Slovenian referee Damir Skomina. Later, Vinčić rose to the level of independently officiating major matches.

From a simple assistant to the World Cup final

Stepping onto the big football stage as an assistant in 2012, 14 years later Vinčić managed to referee the World Cup final and be named the tournament's best referee.

This award may remain one of the most important recognitions in his long-term career.

In your opinion, how well did Slavko Vinčić officiate the 2026 World Cup final? Leave your thoughts in the comments.