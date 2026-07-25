Will Marcus Rashford Stay at Manchester United: A Surprising Twist

Unexpected news has emerged regarding Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's future at the club. The player, whose departure from the team recently seemed almost certain, received an invitation to participate in a documentary film being produced by Amazon. This situation has brought the English striker's potential stay at Old Trafford back onto the agenda. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

According to The Mirror, Amazon plans to give Rashford a prominent role in a behind-the-scenes film covering the club's 2026-27 season. After Barcelona decided against purchasing him permanently following his loan spell, the player was forced to return to Manchester. Initially, the club wanted to sell him, but so far no buyer has been found who can cover his high salary and transfer fee.

Crisis on the Pitch and New Opportunities

Rashford has not appeared in an official match for Manchester United since December 2024. His relationship with the management and coaching staff had grown quite cold. Nevertheless, the fact that the club is not leaving him out of new projects is interpreted as an attempt to rebuild ties with the team. If his departure were certain, the club would not have involved him in such a large-scale media project.

According to The Guardian, head coach Michael Carrick plans to include the player in the new pre-season training preparations. If a suitable offer does not arrive before the summer transfer window closes, Rashford will have another chance to fight for a spot in the starting lineup. This could be the final opportunity for the player to revive his career.

Michael Carrick's Decision and Future Prospects

Currently, all attention is focused on Michael Carrick. The question remains open whether the coach can reintegrate Rashford into the team or if his participation in the documentary is simply Amazon's marketing strategy. Experts believe that if the player finds his motivation and accepts the given role, it could be beneficial for both parties.

The relationship between Manchester United and Marcus Rashford is currently at a crossroads. Although the club aimed to solve financial problems by selling him, the forward's skill and status in the club's history make it hard to let him go easily. The final decision will depend on the player's performance in pre-season training and his physical condition.