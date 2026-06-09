Frenchman Pierre Sage Appointed Head Coach of Crystal Palace

·5·Sport
Frenchman Pierre Sage Appointed Head Coach of Crystal Palace

Significant and intriguing changes have begun in the coaching staff ahead of the new season in the English Premier League. Experienced and innovative French specialist Pierre Sage will officially start his duties as head coach of London's Crystal Palace in the coming days. This exclusive news was broken by Fabrizio Romano, the world's most reliable and influential football insider and renowned journalist, via his social media channels. This transfer update was a highly welcome and anticipated event for English football fans and supporters of the London club.

It is reported that Crystal Palace's management fully approved the plans and vision of the French tactical expert. The parties have agreed on a long-term strategic partnership, with Pierre Sage signing an official contract valid until the summer of 2029. Additionally, the contract includes a special clause allowing for a one-year extension if results for both parties are positive.

For context, Pierre Sage managed French club Lens during the concluded season. There, he demonstrated his high potential and strong tactical knowledge, helping the team accumulate exactly 70 points in Ligue 1 and secure an honorable 2nd place in the standings. The coach's productive results, which led Lens into the top three, attracted the attention of Premier League representatives, who decided to entrust the Londoners' new victorious campaign to Sage.

Stay with Zamin to follow Pierre Sage's new tactical innovations in the English Premier League, Crystal Palace's latest moves in the transfer market, and the fastest exclusive news from European football!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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