Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup Prospects

·5·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup Prospects

As Cristiano Ronaldo prepares for his sixth World Cup, questions about how long the legendary forward can maintain his high level of play remain relevant. His former teammate Beto shared his thoughts on the 41-year-old star's longevity and Portugal's chances of winning football's most prestigious international trophy. This was reported by Goal.com report .

With the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, approaching, the main focus is on the Al-Nassr superstar. Beto, a former member of the Portugal national team, believes that although this tournament could be Ronaldo's last World Cup, his international career will not end completely. Beto once played alongside a young Ronaldo at Sporting CP.

"This World Cup will be the last for Cristiano, but I don't know if it will be his last major tournament. Because he takes great care of himself and is very dedicated to his craft. He can still make a big difference inside the penalty area and help Portugal. However, no one wins alone; the team play must also be at a high level," said Beto.

Portugal is entering the tournament with one of the most talented squads in its history. Roberto Martinez's men aim to achieve a better result than their third-place finish in 1966. According to Beto, alongside Portugal, the national teams of Spain, France, Argentina, Germany, and England are also recognized as the main favorites.

Recall that Portugal will face DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage. For Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, this tournament could be the last chance to claim the only missing trophy in his rich collection.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalWorld CupFootballAl-Nassr
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