Harry Kane speaks on Christian Eriksen's health and future

·8·Sport
Harry Kane speaks on Christian Eriksen's health and future

England captain Harry Kane sent a message of support to his former teammate Christian Eriksen following a distressing incident. The Danish midfielder collapsed on the pitch clutching his chest during a friendly match against Ukraine, causing widespread concern. The incident recalled the terrifying cardiac arrest that occurred during Euro 2020. According to Goal.com reports .

Kane, currently a striker for Bayern Munich, revealed in an interview with ITV Football that he attempted to contact Eriksen. The pair played together at Tottenham for six and a half years. Kane expressed relief that medical staff intervened quickly and that the implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) in the player's body functioned correctly.

"The most important thing was that the defibrillator was there and it worked," said Kane. According to him, it is crucial for Eriksen to rest with his family and recover from the incident. The English forward emphasized that his friend's health is the top priority.

This incident has raised serious questions about whether the 34-year-old can continue his professional career. Eriksen, who has played for clubs such as Ajax, Tottenham, Inter, and Manchester United, remains a key figure for his country. However, this second heart-related issue in five years may leave him facing a difficult decision.

Kane commented on Eriksen's future: "He now has to make certain decisions." It is possible that the Danish star will consider retiring to maintain a balance between his passion for sport and his life.

Harry KaneChristian EriksenBayern MunichTottenhamManchester United
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