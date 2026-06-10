Negotiations begin for the transfer of three Portuguese stars to Real Madrid

In the intense and fast-paced world of European football transfers, major plans are brewing. Jorge Mendes, one of the world's most influential and famous football agents, is working seriously to place three of his high-caliber clients, who are performing successfully in the English Premier League (EPL), into the squad of the Spanish giant Real Madrid. According to the famous and reliable Spanish El Chiringuito TV channel, the super-agent has officially proposed these three Portuguese talents to the Madrid management and has initiated preliminary secret negotiations.

Meet the main protagonists of this grand transfer move: the talk is about the pillar and leader of the Manchester City defensive line, central defender Ruben Dias as well as the speedy right-back of the 'Cityzens' Matheus Nunes, and the young and talented midfielder creating creative plays in the center for West Ham, Matheus Fernandes . Mendes' move comes at a time when winds of major change are blowing in Madrid.

According to estimates by experts from the internationally recognized and prestigious Transfermarkt portal, the net transfer value of the experienced 29-year-old Ruben Dias is currently estimated at around 55 million euros. The market value for another City representative, 27-year-old Matheus Nunes, and the promising 21-year-old star shining at the London club, Matheus Fernandes, is set at 50 million euros each by the same source. This means Real Madrid may have to spend at least 155 million euros in total to acquire this Portuguese trio.

There is a major tactical reason behind this activity in the transfer market. The fact is that the legendary Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho is expected to be officially appointed as the new head coach of Real Madrid in the coming days. Naturally, upon his return to the Madrid throne, the 'Special One' wants to bolster the squad with strong players he knows well, trusts, and who are his compatriots. Jorge Mendes is taking advantage of this situation to prepare a worthy 'gift' for Mourinho. It is quite possible that Madrid fans will witness a real Portuguese revolution in the team next season.

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