Lionel Messi scores off the bench: Argentina defeats Iceland

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch in a friendly match against Iceland (3-0), proving he is ready for the World Cup by scoring a goal. The legendary number ten, who missed the previous warm-up match due to fitness concerns, converted a penalty shortly after coming off the bench in the match held in Alabama. This is reported by Goal.com .

Entering the field in the 70th minute at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net shortly thereafter. This goal marked the 911th of Lionel Messi's career and his 117th for the national team. In doing so, he extended his record as the oldest goalscorer in Argentina's history.

Valentin Barco opened the scoring in the 8th minute, and Thiago Almada added the third goal late in the game to secure a comprehensive victory. However, the main focus remained on the physical condition of the Inter Miami star. An injury sustained earlier against Philadelphia Union had cast doubt on his participation in the World Cup.

The forward, who played for 20 minutes against Iceland, showed no signs of discomfort. This provides a major psychological boost for the reigning champions. The Argentina national team begins its title defense on June 16th against Algeria.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke about the importance of the 38-year-old captain, emphasizing that he is crucial not only for his tactical contribution on the pitch but also for the atmosphere in the dressing room. With Lionel Messi back in the squad, Argentina remains the primary favorite for the upcoming tournament.