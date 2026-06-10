Bayern Munich joins the race for Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool's 17-year-old talented forward Rio Ngumoha impressed everyone at the England national team camp under Thomas Tuchel. However, the young star's future at Anfield remains in doubt. Reports suggest the player is unhappy with his development and lack of playing time, with Bayern Munich showing serious interest. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to BBC Sport, Rio Ngumoha was disappointed with his lack of playing time under Arne Slot last season. Although the Merseyside club is trying to keep the young talent, Bayern scouts are looking for an opportunity to bring him to Germany. The Munich side views Ngumoha as one of England's brightest young prospects.

Although Ngumoha set a record as the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool history, he only made 10 appearances in the first team last season. The club management explained this as a measure to protect the player from physical and mental pressure. However, the player himself wants to participate in more high-level matches and develop faster.

Rio Ngumoha, who came off the bench and was named man of the match in England's game against New Zealand, earned praise from Thomas Tuchel. Although he was not included in the final World Cup squad, his performance sparked significant discussion among experts.

Now, Liverpool must prove to Rio Ngumoha under new manager Andoni Iraola that Anfield is the best place for his development. Otherwise, other European giants, particularly Bayern Munich, could easily win this transfer race.