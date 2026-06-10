Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United: Barcelona changes its decision

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Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United: Barcelona changes its decision

Marcus Rashford's time at Barcelona is coming to an end. The Catalan club's management has decided not to exercise the option to sign the Manchester United forward permanently. Despite a productive loan spell in La Liga, the England international has become surplus to requirements at Spotify Camp Nou following the transfer of Anthony Gordon. This is reported by Goal.com .

After Hansi Flick's team spent a significant amount on Anthony Gordon, competition on the left wing has intensified. Considering the club already has a key player like Raphinha in the squad, they were unwilling to pay the €30 million fee set for Rashford. According to Marca, the €70 million Gordon transfer has relegated Rashford to an expensive bench option.

Two main factors influenced the club's decision. Firstly, Hansi Flick demands constant pressing and defensive support from his forwards. The coaching staff deemed Gordon more effective in this regard than Rashford. Secondly, the age factor played a significant role: Rashford turns 29 in October, making him nearly four years older than Gordon.

Financially, Rashford had agreed to a 40 percent salary cut, but Barcelona chose Gordon with a long-term perspective in mind. The deadline to activate Rashford's purchase clause expires on Monday, and the club does not intend to change its decision. Now, the forward will return to Manchester United to determine his future.

BarcelonaManchester UnitedMarcus RashfordAnthony GordonTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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