On the eve of the historic and long-awaited 2026 FIFA World Cup, every development surrounding the Uzbekistan national team is under the close attention of our fans. Our national team arrived in New York, one of the largest metropolises across the ocean, to participate in this prestigious tournament. However, the thorough and strict security screening conducted by US security personnel upon our team's arrival at the local airport sparked various discussions on social media. To clarify the situation, our head coach Fabio Cannavaro expressed his stance.

The legendary Italian specialist and coach of our national team emphasized that it is completely inappropriate to look for any negative meaning in this process. It is simply one of the standard international security measures and routine formalities consistently applied to foreign guests and athletes at airports in the United States.

“This is a routine and daily security check carried out at any major airport in the world to ensure passenger safety. It is just that in the United States, such processes and customs inspections are conducted with extreme thoroughness right at the border crossing point,” Cannavaro calmly explained the situation in an exclusive comment to the prestigious Italian publication Corriere dello Sport .

At this point, it is worth reminding everyone in our country of a very joyful and historic fact. For the first time in its history, the Uzbekistan national team has qualified for the final stage of the World Cup as an independent state, securing a place among the 48 strongest teams on the planet.

For information, it should be noted that the 'White Wolves' will participate in high-profile matches against true giants in Group K of this World Cup. In the group stage, our players will give their all on the pitch to secure a playoff spot against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the intense South American representative Colombia, and the strong African team DR Congo. This great football festival, which excites millions of hearts, officially kicks off tomorrow, June 11, and will continue until July 19. We wish our representatives great victories and success in this historic journey!

Follow our representatives' first training sessions in Atlanta, Fabio Cannavaro's tactical plans, and all exclusive and hottest news about our national team at the World Cup with us on the Zamin pages!