Bayer Leverkusen seals Kennet Eichhorn transfer

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Bayer Leverkusen seals Kennet Eichhorn transfer

Reigning German champions Bayer Leverkusen are on the verge of completing the transfer of one of the country's most talented young players, Kennet Eichhorn. The 16-year-old midfielder rejected offers from giants like Liverpool and RB Leipzig to choose the Leverkusen club. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen has decided to pay the €9 million release clause in the player's contract. This is reported by Goal.com .

Eichhorn, who stood out with his brilliant performances for Hertha Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga, has already undergone a medical examination. According to reports, he will sign a long-term contract with the BayArena side valid until 2031. This transfer came as a surprise blow to many top European clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

Eichhorn preferred to continue his career in Germany and be part of the Bayer Leverkusen project. For Hertha, this €9 million deal was financially beneficial, as the contract also includes clauses for future sell-on percentages and various bonuses.

This transfer indicates that Bayer Leverkusen is making big plans for the future. Eichhorn is expected to become an important part of the first team starting from the 2026-27 season. Currently, the club aims to further strengthen its position in the Bundesliga by acquiring young talents.

Bayer LeverkusenHertha BerlinTransferBundesligaKennet Eichhorn
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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