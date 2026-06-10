The brilliant journey of Eldor Shomurodov, the pride of Uzbek football, captain of our national team, and its greatest all-time goalscorer, on European pitches is on the verge of entering a new and sensational phase. Following his phenomenal and prolific performances in the Turkish championship, our skilled striker has earned a fantastic opportunity to return to the ranks of the continent's most powerful and historic clubs.

Having honorably defended the colors of Istanbul Başakşehir this season, our 30-year-old forward scored 22 goals in the Turkish Süper Lig, becoming the league's top scorer. While reports previously suggested serious interest from wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs, Eldor seems to prefer staying in Europe. According to exclusive, explosive information from renowned and reliable Turkish sports journalist Fatih Demirkol, Fenerbahçe, a true Turkish superclub, is actively considering a project to sign Eldor Shomurodov to bolster their attack and reclaim the championship title next season.

Considered one of the most influential sources for covering Turkish football insights, sporx.com reports that Fenerbahçe's ambitious president, Aziz Yıldırım, wants to put an end to a painful tradition surrounding the team. The famous club has been without a Turkish league title since 2014. The president is determined to end this 12-year 'dark curse' once and for all and delight the fans by filling the squad with genuine stars.

Aziz Yıldırım aims to increase the attacking potential and efficiency of the Istanbul giant specifically with the help of Eldor Shomurodov. This is because our compatriot has already proven to all of Turkey his consistent play, composure, and ability to dismantle any opponent's defense and score goals.

The Turkish press specifically notes that the Fenerbahçe coaching staff and management are captivated by the fact that the Uzbek striker can play effectively not only as a pure center-forward (number nine) but also as a winger on either flank when needed. Shomurodov's ability to adapt quickly to various tactical schemes, his tireless work ethic on the pitch, loyalty to team play, and mobility have made him the 'number one transfer target' for the Istanbul officials. According to sources, Fenerbahçe representatives will soon sit at the negotiating table with the Istanbul Başakşehir board to discuss the transfer fee for the Uzbek legionnaire.

It is worth noting that Eldor Shomurodov moved to Turkey in the summer of 2025 after a brilliant career in strong divisions such as Uzbekistan, Russia (Rostov), and the Italian Serie A (Genoa, Roma, Cagliari). Our beloved striker has played in 44 competitive matches in all tournaments wearing the Istanbul Başakşehir jersey, scoring 23 goals and providing 6 assists. We wish Eldor nothing but success at his future new club!

Follow the transfer negotiations of Eldor Shomurodov to Fenerbahçe, the transfer bombs in Istanbul, and the hottest, exclusive news of the Turkish Süper Lig with us on the Zamin pages!