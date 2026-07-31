Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"

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Casemiro's First Statement: Why He Called Messi the "God of Football"

"Inter Miami"'s new signing, experienced midfielder Casemiro, took part in a press conference following his official presentation ceremony. The Brazilian footballer shared the reasons for his move to the American club, his future plans, and, of course, his thoughts on his new teammate Lionel Messi . His statements sparked great interest in the football world.

Why did Casemiro choose "Inter Miami"?

"Manchester United", leaving as a free agent, 34-year-old Casemiro chose MLS to continue his career. According to him, this decision was not accidental and he is exactly where he wanted to be:

"I am exactly where I wanted to be in MLS. I left United as a free agent, I had options from Italy and various teams from elsewhere, but I am right where I wanted to be..."

“He is the God of Football”: Casemiro's High Respect for Messi

The most interesting part of the press conference was Casemiro's thoughts on Lionel Messi . As a former Real Madrid player who played against the Barcelona captain in numerous El Clásicos, the Brazilian midfielder is happy to now play in the same team as the Argentine legend:

"I want to enjoy being in the same team as Messi, help him, and make him even greater. He is the God of Football. I want to help him."

Casemiro also recalled how many problems Messi caused him during his playing days at Real Madrid:

"When I was playing for Real, Messi caused me so many problems... Of course, I dreamed of playing in the same team with him because I always wanted to play alongside the best. I could never stop him by myself, I always needed the help of my teammates. I am very happy to be in the same team with him now and I want to keep winning by his side."

Key Information Table

Indicator

Details

New Team Member

Casemiro (Brazil, 34 years old)

Previous Club

"Manchester United" (as a free agent)

Contract Duration

Until the end of the 2027 season (with an option to extend for another 2 years)

Teammate (Leader)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, 39 years old)

Messi's Contract

Until December 31, 2028

Casemiro's Description

Called Messi the "God of Football"

Conclusion and Prospects: MLS's New Super-Duo

The unification of Casemiro and Messi at "Inter Miami" is considered a historic event not only for the club but for all of US football. These two legends, who were fierce rivals in "El Clásico" in the past, now acting for the interests of the same team, are expected to be a great school of experience for young players and an important factor in increasing the club's commercial potential. The experienced midfielder's intention to help Messi and make him "even greater" could further strengthen the Miami team's dominance on the pitch.

Send this important football news to your friends and football fans! Many should know about how the former El Clásico rivals have now united in Miami and this warm relationship between them.

Do you think the Casemiro and Messi duo can bring new trophies to "Inter Miami"? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

CasemiroLionel MessiInter MiamiManchester UnitedReal Madrid
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