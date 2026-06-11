Lionel Messi vows to defend World Cup title

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup, long-awaited by the entire planet, officially kicks off, the reigning champions, Argentina, are at the center of global sports media attention. While many speculate on how difficult it will be for them to take the trophy across the ocean again, the captain of 'La Albiceleste' and living legend Lionel Messi shared his thoughts ahead of the tournament. The experienced forward's words indicate that the Argentine national team will fight fiercely until the end for the top prize once more.

Speaking about the upcoming challenging tournament and the team's internal atmosphere, Leo called on fans to stay calm and trust the squad:

“We will certainly give our all to retain the World Cup title. Our fans should have no doubt that we will pour all our strength onto the pitch. Throughout all the years I have worn this sacred jersey, I have stepped onto the field only to win, and this tradition will remain unchanged. It is true that in football, sometimes the result goes our way, and sometimes luck may turn its back.” “We must admit that the major tournaments and results in recent years have been very successful and pleasant for us. But the truth is that maintaining this level is very complex, and defending the title becomes harder every time. We are used to playing under such pressure, and we have accustomed our beloved fans only to victories,” Messi said in an interview with local journalists.

The global football star also sent a serious warning to future opponents, firmly emphasizing that defeating Argentina will not be easy:

“We will try to repeat history once again and conquer the summit. Whether we can achieve this this time or not—only the pitch will show, because this is football. But one thing is absolutely certain: it will not be easy for anyone in this competition. The opponents who line up against us will face great difficulties in beating us, because we remain a truly resilient and highly competitive team.”

According to the tournament schedule, the reigning world champions begin their group stage campaign in the coming days. Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentina national team will face African representatives Algeria (June 17), disciplined European side Austria (June 22), and the resilience of Asia, Jordan (June 28), in host cities monitored by AI-powered cameras, all vying for a spot in the knockout stages. We shall see if Messi can reach another historic gold medal in his career.

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