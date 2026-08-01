Drug trafficking chain in Namangan broken: 11.7 kg of «hashish» seized

·25·Society
Drug trafficking chain in Namangan broken: 11.7 kg of «hashish» seized

As a result of large-scale operational measures carried out by officers of the State Security Service (SSS) in several regions of the republic, major drug trafficking chains connecting the Namangan and Tashkent regions, as well as operating along the Andijan direction, were exposed. During the operations, a total of over 10 kilograms of «hashish» narcotic drugs and a large amount of cash were seized.

Namangan and Andijan: Chain exposure

The initial stage of the operational measures began in the city of Namangan with the stopping of a suspicious Nexia car. During the inspection of a passenger in the car, 944 grams of the narcotic substance «hashish» were discovered. During preliminary investigation, this person stated that he had purchased this substance from a local drug dealer living in Namangan for 9,900 US dollars.

As a result of operational-search measures immediately carried out by SSS officers, the suspected drug dealer was detained. 9,200 US dollars and 18.4 million soums in cash were seized from him as physical evidence.

However, the chain exposure did not stop there. In the next stage of the operational measures, it was possible to identify the main persons supplying the narcotic drug, connecting the Namangan and Andijan regions. A Lacetti car carrying two individuals from the Andijan region was stopped and searched. As a result of the inspection, 9 kilograms and 801 grams, that is, nearly 10 kilograms of «hashish» were seized from the car.

Tashkent Region: «Zakladka» method exposed

A successful operational measure was also carried out by officers of the SSS Department for the Tashkent region. In the city of Bekabad, a local citizen was detained while receiving a narcotic drug hidden using the «zakladka» (cache) method. 977 grams, or nearly 1 kilogram of «hashish», was found on him. The detained person was born in 1985, and a criminal case has also been initiated against him.

News analysis and priorities

This time, the operational measures of the SSS stand out not only for seizing large amounts of drugs, but also for exposing the chain participants of the drug trafficking network. The cases in the Namangan and Tashkent regions demonstrate the new methods and wider geographical coverage of drug dealers.

Table: Analysis of seized evidence

Indicator / Location

Namangan (Nexia)

Namangan/Andijan (Lacetti)

Bekabad (Zakladka)

Total

Amount of «hashish» (kg)

0.944

9.801

0.977

11.722

Cash ($)

9,900 (purchased)

9,200 (held)

-

19,100

Cash (soums)

-

18.4 mln

-

18.4 mln

Detainees (persons)

2

2

1

5

Currently, criminal cases have been initiated on both cases, and investigative actions are ongoing. The SSS aims to strengthen the fight against the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and continue operational measures to prevent the spread of narcotic drugs in the territory of the republic.

Send this important operational news to your friends and loved ones! Many people should know about these successful operations of the SSS.

NamanganTashkentAndijanBekabadState Security Service
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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