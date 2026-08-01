Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!

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Revolution in US Defense: First Fury Autonomous Combat Aircraft Assembled!

Photo: © Anduril Industries

A historic event has taken place in the US defense industry: Anduril Industries, a leading military technology company, has assembled the first prototype of the Fury (FQ-44) semi-autonomous combat aircraft at its new "Arsenal-1" facility in Ohio. This marks a crucial milestone in a project expected to become one of the country's largest and most advanced industrial complexes for the mass production of autonomous combat systems.

Zamin.uz analyzes and presents this unprecedentedly fast project, the capabilities of the new autonomous combat aircraft, and the strategic importance of the Arsenal plant.

In Record Time: Just 557 Days from Construction to Prototype

The pace of constructing Anduril Industries' new facility and producing the first product there was unimaginably fast. According to the company, the first Fury aircraft rolled off the assembly line on July 27 of this year.

Most surprisingly, this event took place just 557 days after the official announcement of the plant's construction. Serial production processes were launched back in March, three months ahead of the initially planned schedule. Building an entire major industrial complex, installing necessary equipment, recruiting specialists, and assembling the first aircraft were completed in less than two years. This is an unprecedented result for the traditional defense industry.

What is the Fury (FQ-44) and Why Does the US Air Force Need It?

The Fury (FQ-44) is a semi-autonomous combat aircraft with a high degree of artificial intelligence and autonomous control systems, specially developed for the US Air Force (USAF). Its main feature is the ability to independently perform complex combat missions while minimizing human involvement.

This is an important step aimed at increasing the combat capability of the Air Force, reducing risks for pilots, and applying new types of tactics with the help of autonomous technologies. In June, the US Air Force selected the Fury project to move to the next stage—serial production, which further increases the likelihood of the aircraft officially entering service in the future.

"Arsenal-1" Complex: Scale, Runway, and 150 Aircraft per Year

Anduril Industries noted that the existing production line at the Arsenal-1 facility already has the capacity to produce up to 150 Fury aircraft per year. Once construction is fully completed, Arsenal-1 will become a modern industrial complex covering 465,000 square meters near Rickenbacker International Airport in Ohio.

Most importantly, the complex connects directly to a runway, allowing newly manufactured aircraft to be tested, tuned, and refined on-site. This minimizes the time between production and testing processes.

Conclusion and Analysis: Ohio as the New Hub of Aviation and Defense

The establishment of Fury production in Ohio is no coincidence. It is an integral part of the aviation and defense industry development strategy implemented by the Ohio state government. The regional leadership pays special attention to attracting companies capable of rapidly transitioning advanced military technologies into mass production, and Anduril is setting an example in this regard. A new era in US defense is beginning, where speed, autonomy, and mass production are of decisive importance.

Share this important analysis with your friends and defense technology enthusiasts! Many need to know about this drastic turn in the mass production of autonomous combat aircraft in the US.

How do you think the mass production of autonomous combat aircraft will change the nature of future conflicts? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Anduril IndustriesFury FQ-44US Air ForceDefense TechnologyAutonomous Aircraft
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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