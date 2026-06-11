Uzbekistan vs Colombia match sets ticket sales record

Great and global news has arrived for our fans from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which officially kicked off today on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico! The beloved Uzbekistan national team, having qualified for the final stage for the first time in its history, is proving to be world-class not only on the pitch but also in terms of the interest and intrigue surrounding it, surpassing even the global giants.

According to the latest official data, the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia clash, part of Group K of the World Cup and eagerly awaited by all of Central Asia, currently holds the highest and absolute best ticket sales record for the entire tournament. This exclusive information was shared via social media by the internationally recognized Uzbek football expert Alisher Nikimbaev.

The figures and analysis provided by the experienced expert are sure to fill the heart of every Uzbek football fan with pride:

“Based on the initial official data from the tournament organizing committee, for the upcoming thrilling Uzbekistan vs. Colombia encounter, as of this hour, exactly 74,725 tickets have already been sold. Surprisingly, this figure is significantly higher than the volume of tickets sold for any other match in the current World Cup. Even the official opening match of the tournament, Mexico vs. South Africa (73,373 tickets), and the intense clash between the popular Brazil and Morocco (73,719 tickets) have fallen behind the match involving our representatives in terms of ticket sales speed,” notes Alisher Nikimbaev.

These historic numbers demonstrate how eager our compatriots living overseas and those who have traveled from all corners of the world, as well as the most passionate fans from South America, are for this game. The 'White Wolves,' led by Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro, will play their first historic World Cup match on June 18 at Mexico's famous stadium in front of such a massive crowd of nearly 75,000 spectators. The chants of “Uzbekistan!” echoing from the stands will undoubtedly give our players wings. We wish our representatives nothing but victory in this unforgettable match!

Follow the details of our national team's historic game against Colombia, exclusive reports from Fabio Cannavaro's training camp, and all the hottest, record-breaking, and sensational news from the World Cup with us on Zamin!