Akliouche, targeted by PSG and Liverpool, confirms summer departure

AS Monaco's young star Maghnes Akliouche has officially announced his readiness to move to a top-tier club in the current summer transfer window. The 24-year-old playmaker caught the attention of European giants PSG and Liverpool following an impressive season in Ligue 1. Putting an end to speculation about his future, the player admitted that a transfer is the next logical step in his career. This is reported by Goal.com .

The creative midfielder made 31 appearances for Monaco in the 2025-26 season, scoring 6 goals and becoming one of the most sought-after talents in French football. In an interview with Nice-Matin, Akliouche clarified his situation before heading to the USA for the 2026 World Cup. "Is the next step a summer transfer? Yes, but right now my focus is on the World Cup," he said.

Despite the high probability of a departure, Akliouche has decided to focus his professional attention on his national team duties. He understands that he could play a key role for the France national team in the tournament across the Atlantic, and that his performances on the global stage will determine his market value and his new club. The player added that he does not want to show disrespect to his current club by talking about the transfer window.

PSG has long been an admirer of the winger, viewing him as a crucial part of their project to assemble the best French talents. However, they are not alone in the race: Premier League representatives Liverpool and Manchester City are also monitoring the situation closely. Reports suggest that Monaco is demanding a release clause of at least 50 million euros for their star.