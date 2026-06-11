Will Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the Premier League?

·45·Sport
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold return to the Premier League?

Trent Alexander-Arnold may be experiencing "sleepless nights" and some regret after his move to Real Madrid. However, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy told GOAL that he doubts the Liverpool academy graduate will return to Anfield and would be surprised by such a transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

A difficult debut season in Spain and his exclusion from the England squad under Thomas Tuchel for the 2026 World Cup raise questions about the 27-year-old defender's future. The 2025 move to the Santiago Bernabéu was seen as an opportunity for Alexander-Arnold to reach a new level, but injuries and competition with Dani Carvajal have complicated matters.

Demanding Madrid fans have yet to fully embrace the player, who has made only 21 La Liga appearances in the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, Liverpool is also feeling his absence: Jeremie Frimpong failed to impress, and the team finished the season in fifth place, leading to Arne Slot's dismissal.

According to Murphy, it is natural for any player to wonder "what have I done?" when a new adventure does not go as expected. "He believes in his ability, but he is clearly not satisfied with the season. Nevertheless, his return to Liverpool is a difficult issue. Firstly, the fans were unhappy with the way he left, and secondly, it is hard to find a team in the Premier League that can pay the massive salary he is receiving in Madrid," the expert says.

For now, Trent Alexander-Arnold is focusing on his recovery and preparing for next season. He is under contract with Real Madrid and is believed to still have a chance to prove himself in the Spanish capital.

Real MadridLiverpoolTrent Alexander-ArnoldPremier LeagueTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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