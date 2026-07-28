Rodri Undergoes Surgery: Manchester City Midfielder Set to Return

Manchester City star midfielder Rodri has successfully undergone a minor surgical procedure due to back discomfort. Goal.com reports that the 30-year-old footballer, who triumphed with the Spain national team at the World Cup in North America, is expected to have a short recovery period, dispelling fears of a lengthy spell on the sidelines. According to Goal.com, this is the news.

The club's official statement confirmed that Rodri had been suffering from back pain for some time, making medical intervention necessary. The player has now begun his rehabilitation and is resting under medical supervision.

Transfer Rumors and Contract Situation

During the summer transfer window, persistent reports linked the Spanish star with a move to. However, prior to the surgery,manager Enzo Maresca commented on the rumors, emphasizing that such discussions around great players are always normal.

Reports indicate that Rodri's current contract with the club has entered its final 12 months. Although the Manchester side has offered him a new and lucrative deal, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has not yet announced his final decision regarding his long-term future. Real Madrid ,

Upcoming Matches and Plans

Due to mandatory rest following the World Cup and a post-surgery recovery program, Rodri will miss the pre-season tour across Asia early next month.reports that the midfielder is expected to join the main group by the end of August.

Recall that Manchester City will face Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 16. Although Rodri is likely to miss this match, his swift return is a major boost for the coaching staff.