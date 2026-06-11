James Rodriguez believes in Luis Diaz's Ballon d'Or chances

·43·Sport
James Rodriguez believes in Luis Diaz's Ballon d'Or chances

Colombia captain James Rodriguez considers his teammate Luis Diaz a worthy candidate for the Ballon d'Or following his outstanding performances this season. The experienced midfielder stated that if the national team goes far in the global tournament, it will further cement the winger's world-class status. This is reported by Goal.com .

Luis Diaz enjoyed a successful domestic season with Bayern, winning both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. The 29-year-old winger recorded an impressive 26 goals and 23 assists across all competitions. Only Michael Olise managed more assists for the team.

James Rodriguez praised his compatriot's potential, saying: "Luis Diaz and the Ballon d'Or? Why not? For me, he is already one of the top five players in the world right now. If we reach the final, he could win this award."

If Luis Diaz wins this prestigious award, he would become the first Colombian winner in history. Previously, Radamel Falcao finished fifth in 2012, and James Rodriguez himself placed eighth in 2014. As a reminder, the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony has been moved from Paris to London and will take place on October 26.

The Colombia national team is currently finalizing its last tactical preparations. Nestor Lorenzo's charges will face Uzbekistan, DR Congo, and Portugal in the group stage. The South Americans will begin their campaign on June 18 against Uzbekistan.

Luis DiazJames RodriguezBayernBallon d'OrColombia
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