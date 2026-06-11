Real Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo Silva

·5·Sport
Real Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid has taken the lead in the race for Bernardo Silva, who is parting ways with Manchester City, surpassing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. It is reported that the Madrid club has sent an official contract offer to the Portuguese star. Jose Mourinho, who is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu as head coach, is seen as the main initiator of this transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has accelerated negotiations to sign the 31-year-old midfielder as a free agent. Mourinho considers his compatriot a key part of his project to rebuild the team. This situation has seriously jeopardized the plans of Barcelona, who have long claimed to have reached an agreement with the player.

Previously, it was said that Bernardo Silva had agreed to a salary cut to move to Camp Nou and had reached a verbal agreement with the Catalan club. However, the factor of Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho has fundamentally changed the situation. Now, the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is working on choosing the most suitable project for his client.

Bernardo Silva became a true legend during his nine-year career at Manchester City. Under Pep Guardiola, he won the English Premier League 6 times and the Champions League, claiming a total of 20 major trophies. The player himself has stated that he has not yet made a final decision regarding his future and wants to play for a team that values him.

Real MadridBernardo SilvaManchester CityTransferJose Mourinho
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ronald Koeman shares his thoughts ahead of the match against JapanRonald Koeman shares his thoughts ahead of the match against JapanToday, 17:37Free TVs distributed to Argentine fans denied visasFree TVs distributed to Argentine fans denied visasToday, 17:19Marc Casado decides to part ways with BarcelonaMarc Casado decides to part ways with BarcelonaToday, 16:52Contract disagreement arises between Harry Kane and BayernContract disagreement arises between Harry Kane and BayernToday, 16:18Lamine Yamal appointed as UNICEF ambassadorLamine Yamal appointed as UNICEF ambassadorToday, 15:57FIFA to Introduce Revolutionary New Rules Against Time-WastingFIFA to Introduce Revolutionary New Rules Against Time-WastingToday, 15:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team