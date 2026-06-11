Real Madrid submits official offer for Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid has taken the lead in the race for Bernardo Silva, who is parting ways with Manchester City, surpassing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. It is reported that the Madrid club has sent an official contract offer to the Portuguese star. Jose Mourinho, who is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu as head coach, is seen as the main initiator of this transfer. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has accelerated negotiations to sign the 31-year-old midfielder as a free agent. Mourinho considers his compatriot a key part of his project to rebuild the team. This situation has seriously jeopardized the plans of Barcelona, who have long claimed to have reached an agreement with the player.

Previously, it was said that Bernardo Silva had agreed to a salary cut to move to Camp Nou and had reached a verbal agreement with the Catalan club. However, the factor of Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho has fundamentally changed the situation. Now, the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is working on choosing the most suitable project for his client.

Bernardo Silva became a true legend during his nine-year career at Manchester City. Under Pep Guardiola, he won the English Premier League 6 times and the Champions League, claiming a total of 20 major trophies. The player himself has stated that he has not yet made a final decision regarding his future and wants to play for a team that values him.