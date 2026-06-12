Javier Aguirre not fully satisfied with victory over South Africa

The magnificent and historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has captured the world's attention, has begun with its first thrilling moments. After Mexico's confident 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match, head coach Javier Aguirre shared his thoughts with the media. Despite securing the three points, the experienced tactician did not hide the fact that he was not entirely pleased with his team's performance on the pitch and expected more from them.

According to the Mexican coach, while starting a major tournament with a successful result is positive, the tactical objectives were not fully met.

The coach's analysis of the match

Javier Aguirre, who carefully evaluated the team's performance, highlighted that the match unfolded in two distinct phases:

Shortcomings in the first half: “In the first half, we lacked a second goal. We created chances and even hit the crossbar. If we had extended our lead at that moment, the game would have been completely under our control,” the coach said.

Relaxation in the second half: Aguirre noted that after the second goal, the players became a bit complacent. Despite having enough energy and intensity to increase the lead further, they lacked composure in capitalizing on their opportunities.

The table below highlights the key moments of the opening match and the important points noted by the coach:

Match Stage Team Performance Coach's Criticism Positive Aspects Future Impact First Half Active attacks, shot against the bar Inefficiency in scoring Early goal scored Maintaining control Second Half Second goal and red card Relaxation after the goal Raul Jimenez's activity Forced squad changes

Status of leaders and the red card issue

The experienced coach highly praised the current form of striker Raul Jimenez: “Raul is a disciplined and wonderful guy. He is physically fit and full of energy right now. Most importantly, he firmly believes that this World Cup will be his tournament,” he said, acknowledging the striker's enthusiasm.

On the red card: “Cesar Montes' dismissal on the pitch made our plans a bit difficult. We gave the ball away in a simple situation, and Cesar was forced to take a risk in defense. True, the danger to our goal wasn't that great in that situation, but the newly introduced modern football rules demand it, and we must adapt,” Aguirre concluded.

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