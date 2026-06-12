Javier Aguirre not fully satisfied with victory over South Africa

·31·Sport
Javier Aguirre not fully satisfied with victory over South Africa

The magnificent and historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has captured the world's attention, has begun with its first thrilling moments. After Mexico's confident 2-0 victory over South Africa in the opening match, head coach Javier Aguirre shared his thoughts with the media. Despite securing the three points, the experienced tactician did not hide the fact that he was not entirely pleased with his team's performance on the pitch and expected more from them.

According to the Mexican coach, while starting a major tournament with a successful result is positive, the tactical objectives were not fully met.

The coach's analysis of the match

Javier Aguirre, who carefully evaluated the team's performance, highlighted that the match unfolded in two distinct phases:

  • Shortcomings in the first half: “In the first half, we lacked a second goal. We created chances and even hit the crossbar. If we had extended our lead at that moment, the game would have been completely under our control,” the coach said.

  • Relaxation in the second half: Aguirre noted that after the second goal, the players became a bit complacent. Despite having enough energy and intensity to increase the lead further, they lacked composure in capitalizing on their opportunities.

The table below highlights the key moments of the opening match and the important points noted by the coach:

Match Stage

Team Performance

Coach's Criticism

Positive Aspects

Future Impact

First Half

Active attacks, shot against the bar

Inefficiency in scoring

Early goal scored

Maintaining control

Second Half

Second goal and red card

Relaxation after the goal

Raul Jimenez's activity

Forced squad changes

Status of leaders and the red card issue

The experienced coach highly praised the current form of striker Raul Jimenez: “Raul is a disciplined and wonderful guy. He is physically fit and full of energy right now. Most importantly, he firmly believes that this World Cup will be his tournament,” he said, acknowledging the striker's enthusiasm.

On the red card: “Cesar Montes' dismissal on the pitch made our plans a bit difficult. We gave the ball away in a simple situation, and Cesar was forced to take a risk in defense. True, the danger to our goal wasn't that great in that situation, but the newly introduced modern football rules demand it, and we must adapt,” Aguirre concluded.

Follow all the intense matches, unexpected results, group standings, and the hottest exclusive news from the world of sports with us on Zamin!

Javier AguirreMexicoSouth AfricaRaul JimenezFIFA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

PSG joins the race for Matheus Fernandes and SummervillePSG joins the race for Matheus Fernandes and SummervilleToday, 08:59Eder Militao shares his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's return to Real MadridEder Militao shares his thoughts on Jose Mourinho's return to Real MadridToday, 08:53Real Madrid targets Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen defenseReal Madrid targets Riccardo Calafiori to strengthen defenseToday, 07:53Atletico Madrid begins negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain starAtletico Madrid begins negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain starToday, 07:52Marcos Senesi called up to Argentina squad to replace injured BalerdiMarcos Senesi called up to Argentina squad to replace injured BalerdiToday, 07:37Kylian Mbappe opposes Deschamps moving to Italy national teamKylian Mbappe opposes Deschamps moving to Italy national teamToday, 07:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team