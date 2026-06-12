Miroslav Koubek comments on the defeat against South Korea

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on North American soil, continues to deliver drama and unexpected results to millions of fans. In a highly contested and intense opening round match, the Czech Republic national team faced South Korea, unfortunately losing 1-2. After the final whistle, Czech head coach Miroslav Koubek shared his thoughts on the dramatic encounter.

Although his team dropped points in the first round, the experienced specialist did not hide his satisfaction with the resilience and spirit shown by his players.

«The team that was stronger on the pitch deserved the win»

According to the official FIFA website, the Czech coach acknowledged the opponent's strength while also addressing some errors within his own squad:

«In my personal opinion, the team that looked more meaningful and stronger in their actions on the pitch today deserved the victory. However, I must emphasize that if it weren't for a series of unforgivable tactical errors during the match, we could have fully achieved a much better and more positive result.»

Koubek also recalled the moments during the match when his team held the advantage. He noted that the team played high-quality and beautiful football. «This match could easily have ended in a draw, and if we had capitalized on our chances, winning was entirely possible,» the coach continued.

You can find detailed information about the Czech Republic's group standing and upcoming plans in the special analytical table below:

Tournament Stage Opponent Result Next Match Date Coach's Main Goal Round 1 South Korea 1:2 (Loss) Completed Working on mistakes Round 2 South Africa Pending August 19 Playing only for the win

An important test against South Africa awaits

Although the first-round defeat has put the Czech Republic in a difficult position, they still have enough opportunities to turn the situation around and fight for a playoff spot. The players must now focus all their attention on the second group match.

According to the regulations, Miroslav Koubek's side will play their 2nd round match on August 19 against the South African national team. This match is expected to be a do-or-die encounter for the European side, determining their future in the tournament. Experts believe it is inevitable that Koubek will make serious changes to the squad and tactics before the match against South Africa.

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