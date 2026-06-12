Nico Schlotterbeck responds to Real Madrid interest

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Nico Schlotterbeck responds to Real Madrid interest

Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has responded to reports that Jose Mourinho wants to activate a special clause in his contract. Although the German recently signed a new deal until 2031, a specific clause has alerted giants like Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports. states.

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly prepared to pay the release clause, which ranges between 50 and 60 million euros. According to Sky Sport and SPORT BILD, the Spanish club has already contacted the defender's representatives. It is said that this release clause is valid only for three elite clubs, two of which are Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The 26-year-old, currently at a training camp in the USA with the German national team, addressed the media rumors. He acknowledged being aware of the reports linking him to Real Madrid, but emphasized that his current focus is on the national team matches under Julian Nagelsmann.

"Yes, of course, I hear these things through the media. But as I said a few weeks ago, my main goal right now is the World Cup and our first match. We saw how the first game in Qatar went. It is very important, so these reports are not on my mind," said Schlotterbeck.

Although Dortmund fans are unhappy about such a clause being included in the contract, legendary Lothar Matthäus considers this agreement logical. According to him, this clause protects Borussia Dortmund's financial interests and leaves the player an opportunity to move to giants like Real Madrid in the future.

Real MadridBorussia DortmundNico SchlotterbeckJose MourinhoTransfers
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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